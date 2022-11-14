SOUTH BEND – Dane Goodwin scored 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Notre Dame held off Youngstown State 88-81 on Sunday.
The Fighting Irish led 70-69 before Trey Wertz, Goodwin and J.J. Starling all scored at the rim to give them a seven-point lead that they were able to milk over the final 3 minutes. Starling hit a big 3-pointer that gave the Irish a 79-73 lead with about two minutes remaining. Less than a minute later, Starling hit another 3-pointer for an 82-75 advantage.
Notre Dame led for the final 35 minutes but never by more than 10 points.
Notre Dame’s Nate Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double. Starling scored 17 points, Wertz 15 and Cormac Ryan 13. The Fighting Irish played only seven players and had nine points off the bench, all by Ven-Allen Lubin who played 24 minutes.
Adrian Nelson had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Penguins (2-1). Dwayne Cohill added 18 points and six assists.
Laszewski scored 12 points in the first half as Notre Dame took a 43-36 lead at the break.
Women
IOWA 92, DRAKE 86, OT: In Des Moines, Iowa, Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help the No. 4 Hawkeyes.
Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4.
A layup by Drake’s Katie Dinnebier with 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter tied the game at 82. The Hawkeyes (3-0) had a chance to win the game, but Gabbie Marshall’s shot missed with one second left. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage the last two seasons, was 14 of 21 from the field.
Clark, a unanimous preseason Associated Press All-American, struggled with her shooting, finishing 9 of 28 from the field. Drake led by as much as nine points in the first half, the first time the Hawkeyes have trailed this season.
PURDUE 90, MURRAY STATE 61: In West Lafayette, the Boilermakers shot 50.7% from the field and 42.9% from 3 to move to 2-0.
Transfers Lasha Petree and Caitlyn Harper combined to score 40 points (Petree had 23 and Harper 17) while junior Madison Layden scored 15.
Jeanae Terry had a nonpoint double-double for the second straight game, finishing with 10 rebounds and 10 assists as well as nine points.
The Boilermakers had 25 assists, the most under second-year coach Katie Gearlds.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 73, BELLARMINE 62: At the Gates Sports Center, Amellia Bromenschenkel was 10 of 15 from the floor and scored a career-high 26 points as the Mastodons improved to 2-1.
PFW scored 33 points off of 30 turnovers, the most the Mastodons have forced against a Division I team since 2010.
Bellarmine (0-2) briefly tied the game at 49-all early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Audra Emmerson started a 9-0 run for PFW, which remained ahead for the rest of the game.