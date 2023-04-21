Indiana Tech men’s hockey players Alex Potter and Ty Barnhill competed for the US in the World Cup of University Hockey. Potter had two points and was plus-6 in five games. Barnhill had a .905 save percentage and won a pivotal game over Hungary in the group stage. Tech coach Frank DiCristofaro was an assistant coach. The US defeated Canada 4-0 in the championship game.

