Indiana Tech men’s hockey players Alex Potter and Ty Barnhill competed for the US in the World Cup of University Hockey. Potter had two points and was plus-6 in five games. Barnhill had a .905 save percentage and won a pivotal game over Hungary in the group stage. Tech coach Frank DiCristofaro was an assistant coach. The US defeated Canada 4-0 in the championship game.
Tech hockey players fare well as US wins at World Cup of University Hockey
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
