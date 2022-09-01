A victory in the season opener Thursday seemed like a tall order for the Ball State football team, but what transpired for the Cardinals was simply humbling.
The Tennessee Volunteers won 59-10 in front of an announced crowd of 92,236 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, dropping Ball State to 0-11 against current Southeastern Conference teams.
Leo graduate Ben VonGunten, who’d spent four seasons at Indiana Wesleyan, had a late 25-yard field in his Cardinals debut.
Tennessee’s Jaylen Wright ran for 86 yards and had one of his team’s five rushing touchdowns. Jabari Small ran for 63 yards and a score.
The Cardinals, who are trying to reach a bowl game for the third straight year, something they’ve never done before, next play host to Western Michigan at Scheumann Stadium on Sept. 10.
It didn’t take long for Ball State’s season to tumble; on the first play, John Paddock was intercepted by Tamarion McDonald and Tennessee then scored on the next play, just 23 seconds into the game, when Hendon Hooker’s connected on a 23-yard pass to Jalin Hyatt.
The Volunteers kept on rolling; by the time the first half was over, it was 38-0.
Hooker completed 18 of 25 passes for 222 yards with two touchdowns and ran five times for 14 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Cedric Tillman had six catches for 69 yards.
Paddock completed 27 of 43 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Jayshon Jackson and Yo’Heinz Tyler both had five catches and combined for 127 yards, and Tanner Koziol had a touchdown catch.
TRINE 38, ANDERSON 0: At Angola, Brett Kaylor completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards with two touchdowns, and the Thunder rolled after some early hiccups. Trine’s Alex Price completed 2 of 5 passes with two early interceptions.
Xaine Kirby rushed 10 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, Cole Alexander added two rushing touchdowns on just five carries and Connor Arthur reeled in two touchdowns amid his three receptions.
Trine’s Kale Lawson had six catches for 87 yards. Defensively, the Thunder was paced by Keysean Amison’s two interceptions.
Trine, 6-4 last year, was picked to finish third in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association by its coaches, just barely behind preseason favorite Hope and also Albion, signaling that a tight three-team race is expected in the conference.
Anderson, a member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, was 1-9 last year with its only victory coming against Defiance. Anderson’s Nathan Clayton completed 8 of 21 passes for 46 yards with three interceptions, and Roosevelt Norfleet III, a former Northrop player, completed his only pass attempt as his team was dominated in offensive yardage 416-57.
Trine had historically opened against Manchester, with the exception being 2020, but the teams don’t meet this year. Manchester opens Saturday at North Park in Chicago.