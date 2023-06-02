Trine softball kept its season alive Friday with an eight-inning 3-2 victory over No. 2 seed Linfield in a Division III NCAA National Championships elimination game. The third-seeded Thunder got five shutout innings in relief from Alexis Michon and scored the winning run when Emma Lee raced home from third on a wild pitch.
Trine (41-5), which dropped its opener in the National Championships to No. 6 seed Rowan 11-4 on Thursday, putting it one loss from elimination, will play again today at 2:30 p.m. against the loser of Friday's matchup between Rowan and seventh-seeded Coe.
The Thunder took an early lead Friday, getting RBI singles from freshmen Karley Trine and Debbie Hill in the first inning to lead 2-0. That advantage held until the third, when a single and an error put two Linfield runners on. Trine pitcher Anna Koeppl then bobbled a ball back to her and threw it away for two errors on the same play, bringing in a run. Another single knotted the score.
Koeppl came into the game as the nation's ERA leader and lowered her mark to 0.32 Friday because both runs she gave up were unearned, extending her streak without an unearned run to 61 innings. She gave way to Michon at the start of the fourth inning, suggesting she will be available today.
Michon retired 10 of the first 11 hitters she faced, but with the score still tied in the seventh two singles and a double-steal put runners on second and third with one out. The Eastern Connecticut State transfer, who played in the National Championships last year, recorded back-to-back pop-ups to escape the jam.
After Michon dealt a 1-2-3 top of the eighth, Lee, a freshman who had not had an at-bat since May 5 prior to Friday, doubled to center. She advanced to third on a Trine flyout and then, with Hill at the plate, raced home on a pitch high to the backstop. It took replay to determine whether she had gotten in under the tag with her head-first slide.
