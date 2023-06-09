ANGOLA – When Trine’s softball team learned there would be a luncheon Friday to celebrate the NCAA Division III national championship the Thunder won this week, the players and coaches thought the gathering would be small, with maybe a few friends and family in attendance.
Coach Don Danklefsen did not even tell his own mother, because he “didn’t think it was going to be a big deal.”
But the Thunder arrived at Club Z, the clubhouse at Zollner Golf Course on Trine’s campus, to find dozens of alumni and well-wishers waiting to greet them and a room decked with navy blue, white and Vegas gold balloons, slideshows of photos from the team’s National Championships performances playing on screens around the room, and the national championship trophy perched on a table in the corner for all to see.
“It’s so surreal, I keep saying that word, ‘surreal,’ ” Thunder pitcher Anna Koeppl, the nation’s ERA leader this year, said of the gathering. “It’s special. The community, the love we’ve received in the last 24 hours has been amazing. … It’s starting to sink in now that we’re here with so many people, all of it.”
The Thunder’s 1-0 walk-off victory over Salisbury in the decisive Game 3 of the Division III Championship Series on Wednesday gave Trine not only its first softball national championship, but its first team NCAA national title in any sport (the women’s triathlon team won a collegiate national championship in 2021).
For Danklefsen, an alumnus of the school from when it was known as Tri-State and an East Noble graduate, the victory was the culmination of 19 seasons of work and the accomplishment of a long-held goal.
“It’s just an amazing feeling,” said Danklefsen, whose first season leading the program was in 2005. “Obviously I’m a very loyal person, my goal was to win one here and I said when that happens we’ll figure it out from there and now my goal is to win two here. This is a great university, great people. You can feel the love in this room today. … It’s just a great place.”
Danklefsen, who coached the Thunder to a tie for third in the 2019 National Championships and a runner-up finish last year before breaking through this season, joked that, when it came to ranking the best days of his life, the births of his two children are at the top, but winning this championship comes in ahead of his wedding day.
“It just feels great to get that monkey off your back and bring one home to this region,” the coach said. “We don’t get a lot of respect in this area for softball. Hopefully now it will help the conference, it will help the region, let people know, ‘Hey, there’s some great softball in the Midwest.’ ”
The longtime coach has stressed repeatedly in the days since capturing the title that it would not have been possible had his players not bought into his vision. Danklefsen brought in three veteran transfers last offseason – catcher Carolyn Biel, outfielder Cassie Woods and pitcher Alexis Michon, all from Eastern Connecticut State, which Trine had faced in the 2022 National Championships – a move he knew would cut into playing time for his incumbents. But he promised his players a title was within reach if they sacrificed for the good of the team.
In a Hollywood twist, Biel notched the championship-winning hit against Salisbury and Michon pitched a complete game shutout in the decisive contest.
“This is amazing. This is the best D-III community I’ve ever been around for sports and it’s just an honor to be here,” Biel said. “It’s an overwhelming feeling and (winning a championship) here is just awesome, I wouldn’t have wanted to do it anywhere else.”
Nor is Trine likely to be a flash in the pan at the top of the sport. The Thunder will bring back a significant chunk of its roster next year, including national freshman of the year Debbie Hill, a two-way standout, National Championships breakout star Emma Lee, Michon and most of the starting infield, among others.
“We could be set really well for years,” Danklefsen said. “They have to buy in. … But yes, I’ve already thought about lineups and what we’re going to do in the fall. I can’t help it, I can’t turn it off, when you’re a competitor, you’re a competitor.
“I’m so proud of this group, they put the Midwest and Trine on the map, there’s no doubt.”