ANGOLA – Trine softball coach Don Danklefsen told his team its NCAA Regional game against Wartburg on Friday was a measuring stick of its progress.
The Thunder had beaten Wartburg in the season opener in March, but it had taken eight innings to do so and had left 11 runners on base. So the coach challenged his team:
"We talked about, who's grown from then, that game until now, let's find out," Danklefsen said.
It took only five innings for Trine to provide its coach with a resounding answer: It is the Thunder which has improved the most, the Thunder which is different than when the season began and the Thunder which is moving on to the Regional championship.
Trine piled up three runs on six hits in the first inning at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field and never looked back on the way to an 8-0 mercy-rule victory after five innings.
Debbie Hill and Emma Beyer drove in two runs apiece for the Thunder (37-4), while pitcher Anna Koeppl, the nation's ERA leader, posted the latest in a series of scoreless efforts.
"I think we showed today that we've come a long ways," Danklefsen said.
The Thunder has won 14 games in a row and will face Wartburg again today for the Regional title and a spot in Super Regional play. The Knights beat Millikin 8-0, also in five innings, in Friday's afternoon game to earn the rematch with the Thunder.
Trine will need to win one of two potential matchups today to advance while Wartburg will have to win both.
The fifth-ranked Thunder jumped on Wartburg pitcher Ashley Nelson (13-9) early with back-to-back one-out singles from Ellie Trine and Karley Trine in the first inning followed by a two-run double off the wall in right from Hill. Two more singles loaded the bases and another, off the bat of Ashleigh Tranter, a hard grounder back through the middle, brought in Amanda Prather to make it 3-0 before Wartburg – the home team on the scoreboard – came to bat.
Trine collected 12 hits in all and also drew three walks. It has scored 15 runs in Regional wins over Wartburg and Waynesburg to open postseason play, a welcome sign as the the Thunder's offense has been more mercurial most of the season than its routinely dominant pitching and defense.
"It's really exciting because that's kind of what we were waiting for," said Beyer, who added RBI singles in the third and fourth to expand the lead. "We knew we had the defense to stay in every game, but at times it would be frustrating because we knew we had the bats and we wanted to show them.
"So I think we've made that decision now that we're going to step into every game and swing away and swing hard."
Trine tacked on to its lead in the third, fourth and fifth, with Karley Trine adding an RBI single and Scarlett Elliott taking a bases-loaded walk, but Koeppl didn't need any of the insurance.
The right-handed hurler, who came into the game with an ERA 0.22 of a run better than anyone else in Division III lowered her mark further to 0.35 and improved to 14-0 this season while scattering three hits and striking out four without a walk.
Koeppl has not given up an earned run in 52 2/3 innings, a streak which stretches back to March.
"The confidence that we have in her is insane," Beyer said. "Like, throughout the whole season her ERA has been zero, which is crazy. ... We know our defense is top-notch and so when she's in there there's just a confidence that comes over the whole field and it's really fun to see her pitch and us defend."
Trine backing up its overpowering pitching staff, which came into the day ranked second in Division III in ERA at 1.05, with early runs puts a significant mental strain on opponents, Danklefsen said.
"If we can score early, now it flips on them and they know they have to score against one of the best staffs in the country," the coach said. "It just puts a lot of pressure on your offense."
Wartburg (25-17) will enter today's matchup having regained momentum with a second win in as many days over No. 23 Millikin. The Knights scored seven runs in the first three innings and had third baseman Reegan Deputy hit a home run to all but ensure another shot at the Thunder.
Trine is not planning to drag out the process of clinching its second consecutive trip to a Super Regional.
"One and done, that's our motto moving into (today)," Danklefsen said. "One game, move on."