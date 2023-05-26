ANGOLA – The Trine softball team entered the NCAA Tournament Super Regional riding a 15-game win streak. The Thunder’s opponent in the best-of-three series, Concordia University Wisconsin, had won 31 in a row.
Something had to give when the teams met at Trine’s SportONE/Parkview Softball Field for Game 1 of the Super Regional on Friday afternoon and it was the Falcons who blinked first as Trine’s Ainsley Phillips tripled twice and drove in two runs from the No. 9 spot in the batting order and freshman Debbie Hill pitched 6 1/3 innings and added two hits in a 4-3 win which left the hosts one victory away from advancing to the Division III NCAA National Championships for the second straight year.
“The first game of the tournament is huge,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. “You look at the percentage of who wins that tournament, first game wins the tournament. We talked about, ‘We gotta win that first one.’”
Then Danklefsen turned to shortstop Amanda Prather, seated next to him at the postgame media podium and asked, “Now our mindset is what?”
“One and done,” Prather said.
“One and done,” Phillips echoed.
The Thunder (39-4) can clinch their fourth trip to the National Championships in the last seven years with a win in Game 2, which starts at 1 p.m. today at Trine. Game 3 if necessary will follow at 3:30 p.m.
Danklefsen predicted earlier in the week the matchup between two of the top five teams in the country in ERA would be a pitching battle and it was exactly that in the early innings of Game 1. Hill and Concordia right-hander Gina Followell, who came into the series with a 27-0 record this year, each worked out of a two-on, none-out jam in the middle frames.
In the bottom of the fifth, however, Phillips socked a fly ball to deep left and it got over the glove of Concordia left fielder Sydney Erdmann by inches, landing at the base of the wall. Phillips nearly collided with the base umpire rounding second, but made third safely and shouted at her roaring dugout a few feet away.
“Mostly I was just looking for pitches I knew I could get ahold of,” said Phillips, who had one triple all year coming into the game. “(Followell) tries to pitch around you and make you chase pitches, so I was mostly focusing on getting a pitch I liked.”
Phillips scored the game’s first run on a Cassie Woods sacrifice fly to deep right.
An inning later, Prather led off with a sharp single to left, one of her three hits, and Scarlett Elliott followed by getting hit by a pitch. A passed ball moved them both into scoring position and, with one out, Ashleigh Tranter dropped down a bunt which died in no-man’s land in front of home plate for an RBI single.
That brought Phillips up again and she broke the game open with a line drive off the wall in right, bringing in both runners for a 4-0 Trine lead and knocking Followell, who took her first loss of the season, out of the game.
“The bottom of our lineup was huge today,” Danklefsen said. “When (the top two hitters in your order) don’t get a hit, then everyone else steps up and gets it done, that’s a big win.”
Hill got a chance to finish a complete game in the seventh, but after striking out the leadoff hitter for her ninth whiff of the game against zero walks, she gave up a single and then a hard ground ball which took a bad hop past Elliott at third. Gabbi Gaziano hit next and crushed her third home run of the year to right-center to bring the Falcons (40-4) within a run and end Hill’s afternoon.
Danklefsen turned to Alexis Michon out of the bullpen and the Eastern Connecticut State transfer notched a pair of flyouts – Jasmine Freeze flew to the warning track for the second out – to end the comeback attempt.
The Thunder made it through a Game 1 triumph without needing to use right-hander Anna Koeppl (14-0), the nation’s ERA leader at 0.35 who has not given up an earned run in her last 52 2/3 innings. She could face Followell today.
But their late flurry left the Falcons, who are playing in the first Super Regional in program history, feeling confident heading into Day 2 of the event.
“We’re a very resilient team,” Concordia center-fielder Madi Wheat said. “We don’t let any losses or these types of games affect us. We’re a very confident, hard-working team and it’s going to come together when we need it.”