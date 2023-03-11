In Lexington, Kentucky, the Trine's NCAA Division III tournament run came to an end with a 55-49 loss to NYU in the sectional semifinals.
Trine (23-7) trailed 22-18 at halftime and then was outscored 21-11 by NYU (25-2) in the third quarter.
Trine hit 18 of 55 attempts from the field (32.7%) and were outrebounded 41-33 (the Violets had 15 offensive rebounds).
Sidney Wagner led Trine with 15 points, and no other players scored in double digits. Makalya Ardis and Abby Sanner each had eight rebounds – Sanner off the bench – and Katie Sloneker had three assists for the Thunder.
NYU is now set to face Transylvania (30-0) on Saturday.