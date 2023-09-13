Seldom did college quarterbacks earn the opportunity to serve as a four-year starter until the NCAA granting college athletes an additional eligibility year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some, like Trine senior signalcaller Alex Price, reached even more rarefied air this fall as fifth-year starters.
That unique experience – namely, an unprecedented amount practices and games for coach Troy Abbs – paid off to the tune of a school-record 426 passing yards in Saturday’s home opener against Rose-Hulman. But as Price explained, all the stats pale in comparison to wins and championships, and the quarterback hopes that his squad will take the lessons learned in the loss to the Engineers and apply them the rest of the season, starting Saturday against Franklin.
“The stats don’t mean anything if you don’t have a ‘W’ next to the game,” Price said. “The only thing that really matters is having a ring on your finger.”
After spotting Rose-Hulman an early 17-0 lead, Trine pulled within 30-28 before the third quarter expired. But three personal fouls in crucial situations foiled the comeback. The Thunder had 145 penalty yards, and had a penalty on their final drive that took the ball out of the red zone with 11 seconds to go, forcing the Thunder into a long field goal that missed.
The penalties didn’t matter against an overmatched Anderson squad in Trine’s opener, as the Thunder won 61-0 despite 10 penalties for 94 yards. But since penalties played a part in a close loss, Abbs hopes Price’s demeanor can rub off on the roster so the squad learns from the ill-timed miscues in the first two games.
Price’s calm demeanor comes from 34 games of experience. He appeared in a team-high seven games as a true freshman in 2019, then was the unquestioned starter through Trine’s five-game split season in the fall of 2020 and spring of 2021 before continuing on as the team’s first-string behind center the past two seasons. For his career, Price has completed 370-of-684 attempts for 5,977 yards and 49 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,142 yards on 378 attempts with 14 scores.
“(Alex’s) calmness in communication is a huge attribute at times,” Abbs said. “He’s the calm in the storm type of guy. We had way too many penalties against Anderson and then 145 yards last Saturday. I think we have the talent to win, but we have to do a little soul searching and control our emotions and go from there.
“We’re going to be the best conditioned team in the country going into Franklin. We have to clean up our penalty game and make sure we do the things we need to do to win.”
Price’s calmness reminds Abbs of another quarterback from Trine that coupled plenty of wins with personal accolades – Eric Watt, who won the Gagliardi Trophy in 2010 as NCAA Division III’s most outstanding player.
“When (Price) does talk, people listen,” Abbs said. “I look at Eric Watt when he was here, and he was kind of the same. Sometimes when a guy’s rah-rah all the time, that loses its message. I think that there are a variety of successful leadership approaches, and I think (Price’s) is a good one for our team and where we are.
“You don’t get those types of accolades unless you make a playoff push. He has to be ready for whatever the opposing team is giving us and whatever the offensive coaches call, and I think he will.”