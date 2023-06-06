Trine softball entered the bottom of the sixth inning of its NCAA Division III Championship Series matchup with Salisbury on Tuesday needing only six outs to move within one win of a national championship.
Salisbury, the Division III National Championships’ No. 1 overall seed, had other ideas.
The Sea Gulls drew even in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out single, then struck again in the seventh when center-fielder Abby Mace lifted a two-run walk-off home run to right-center off Trine’s Debbie Hill to send Salisbury to a 4-2 victory in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.
The third-seeded Thunder (44-6) will need to win two games today in order to capture the first national title in program history and avoid a second straight runner-up finish. Game 2 will start at noon with Game 3 to follow if necessary at 2:30 p.m. on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
Tuesday’s defeat dropped Trine to 0-3 all-time in Championship Series games.
“It was a very well-played softball game, very even,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said of Game 1. “They got the big hit and we didn’t. That’s just how it goes sometimes. ... “I think (we’re) resilient, I think (we’ll) fight tomorrow.”
Freshman Emma Lee went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and a pair of outstanding, inning-ending catches from her position in center field for the Thunder. Right-hander Alexis Michon pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up a run on only one hit before giving way to Hill in the sixth.
The Sea Gulls (49-4), looking for their first national title after runner-up finishes in 2003, 2005 and 2014, took a 1-0 lead in the third on a pair of walks and two sacrifices, but Trine got the run back in its next at-bat when Lee doubled and Karley Trine ripped a single up the middle to bring her home.
Lee and Trine also started the sixth inning with hits – Trine’s was a bunt – and a walk to Hill loaded the bases. Amanda Prather then flew to center to bring in the go-ahead run.
Despite having two on with one out after the fly ball, the Thunder did not extend its lead that inning, a consistent issue all afternoon as it left nine runners on base.
Danklefsen thought his team was not aggressive enough at the plate.
“You can’t go 0-2,” the coach said. “We gotta quit going 0-2 and just watching good pitches go by. It’s so frustrating to watch, big situations and we just go … ‘0-2, yeah, oh crap, we should’ve swung early.’ It’s frustrating we didn’t make any adjustments there at the end of the game in situations like that.”
The Sea Gulls successfully pitched around Hill, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Freshman of the Year, who walked three times. She came into the game with 15 home runs. Danklefsen said he would make some adjustments to protect his slugger better.
“Other kids gotta step up, that’s the bottom line, you gotta get it done if you want to win a game like that,” he said.
Hill came on in relief after Michon issued a one-out walk in the sixth and walked one before two singles tied the game. Mace’s home run sent Hill’s record this year to 13-5.
“I told them that at the beginning of the year if we’d said you have to win two games in one day to win a national title, who wouldn’t take that deal?” Danklefsen said. “They’d all take that deal. We took the long way, we never take the easy path anyway. … We’re going to go out and fight (today) and see what happens.”