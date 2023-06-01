Trine softball will have to go through the loser’s bracket of the NCAA Division III National Championships if it is going to accomplish its goal of winning the first national title in program history.
The No. 3 seed Thunder, which was national runner-up last season, opened the double-elimination National Championships with an 11-4 loss to sixth-seeded Rowan on Thursday night at Taylor Field on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, giving up 14 hits as its 17-game winning streak came to an end.
Trine (40-5) will next face No. 2 seed Linfield (46-5), which fell to seventh-seeded Coe 3-0 on a day in which all four higher seeds lost. The teams will meet at 2:30 p.m. today with the loser eliminated.
The Thunder will have the nation’s ERA leader, Anna Koeppl, available after it held her in reserve Thursday while the other three members of its vaunted four-pitcher staff – Debbie Hill, Lauren Clausen and Alexis Michon – all struggled, giving up five extra-base hits and walking four.
Hill, a freshman, got the start and cruised through the first two innings, striking out three. But she issued a walk to open the third, a throw went awry on a sacrifice bunt, a single brought in the game’s first run and second baseman Liz McCaffery broke it open with a two-run triple, one of her four hits, three of which went for extra bases.
Hill was done after three innings in which she surrendered four runs and Trine never got back into the game.
Ainsley Phillips, Reese Ruvalcaba, Scarlett Elliott and Ashleigh Tranter had RBI hits for the Thunder in the late innings.