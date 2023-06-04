Trine softball staved off elimination once again at the NCAA Division III National Championships behind another stellar performance from pitcher Alexis Michon and an offense that exploded for five runs in the seventh inning on the way to a 9-2 victory over No. 7 seed Coe on Sunday in Marshall, Texas.
The third-seeded Thunder (43-5) won three elimination games in a row after dropping its first contest in the double-elimination National Championships. The Thunder was set to play Coe (39-10) a second time late Sunday with a trip to the best-of-3 championship series on the line.
After pushing across 10 runs in the first three innings against Moravian on Saturday night, when the Thunder won 12-4, Trine again got off to a good start Sunday when freshman Emma Lee tagged a home run to left, her third homer of the season and first since April 23.
Lee, who was also the hero of an elimination game win over Linfield when she doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, did not have an at-bat since May 5 before getting inserted into the starting lineup in the National Championships.
Trailing 3-0 in the second, Coe got a run back during a stretch of three singles against Trine ace Anna Koeppl, ending Koeppl’s streak of 62 1/3 innings without giving up an earned run. After the third single, Thunder coach Don Danklefsen replaced Koeppl with Michon and the reliever pitched the final 5 1/3 innings, striking out seven and giving up one run, to notch her second win of the National Championships and improve to 12-1.
The Thunder broke the game open in the seventh, drawing three consecutive bases-loaded walks, including one to Lee for her third RBI, to complete the scoring.