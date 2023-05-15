Trine softball will host a Division III NCAA Tournament Regional from Thursday through Saturday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field on the university's campus in Angola. The fifth-ranked Thunder (35-4) are in a four-team regional with Waynesburg (29-8), Wartburg (23-16) and Millikin (30-9).
After winning the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament titles, Trine will open the double-elimination NCAA Regional against Waynesburg on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Thunder enter the tournament winners of 12 in a row.
Trine hosted a Regional in 2022, as well, and captured it with three straight victories. The Thunder went on to host and win a Super Regional and eventually advanced all the way to the NCAA Division III Championship Series, where they lost to Christopher Newport to finish as Division III runners-up, the best season result in program history.
The Thunder boast one of the best pitching staffs in the country entering the NCAA Tournament, ranking No. 2 nationally in ERA at 1.05 and featuring Division III's individual ERA leader: Anna Koeppl at 0.38.