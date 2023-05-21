Trine softball will host a Division III NCAA Tournament Super-Regional against Concordia University Wisconsin starting Friday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field on the Thunder's campus in Angola.
Game 1 of the best-of-3 Super-Regional will be Friday at 2:30 p.m. with Game 2 to follow Saturday at 1 p.m. Game 3 will take place Saturday at 3:30 p.m. if necessary.
The No. 5 Thunder (38-4) has won 15 games in a row, including three straight in NCAA Regional play over the weekend to capture its second straight Regional championship. This is the second year in a row it has hosted the Super-Regional, from which the winner will advance to the NCAA Division III National Championships, Division III's version of the College World Series.
Trine was runner-up at the National Championships last season, the best finish in program history.
No. 14 Concordia Wisconsin won a Regional also consisting of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Luther College and Wisconsin-Superior. The Falcons enter Super-Regional play 40-3 and winners of 31 games in a row.
The Falcons are led by pitcher Gina Followell, who is 27-0 with an 0.71 ERA. She pitched and won all three Regional games for Concordia. Trine ace Anna Koeppl is 14-0 with an 0.35 ERA, the best in the country. She has not given up an earned run in 52 2/3 innings.
Single-game tickets for the Super-Regional are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, students and veterans, $3 for children less than 12 years old and free for children under 2.