ANGOLA – After Trine softball defeated Concordia University Wisconsin on Saturday to win its second straight NCAA Division III Super Regional championship and fourth in seven years, Thunder senior Anna Koeppl told her teammates to take a beat and soak in the moment.
“As it gets to the end of the year, it feels like one more game,” Koeppl said. “The stakes are high, but you’re just playing, another game, another game. So I told them to just take a second to reflect on what just happened. … Take a second, look at what you just did, twice in a row, that doesn’t happen super often, so just look back and be proud of what just happened, but move on for the next games because they’re going to come.”
The No. 3 seed Thunder (40-4), winner of 17 games in a row, open the double-elimination Division III National Championships today against sixth-seeded Rowan (41-8) on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
Trine finished second at this event last season after a third-place finish in 2019 and enters the eight-team event with its mind on finishing the job this time and capturing the program’s first national title.
The Thunder has been waiting for this moment all season. At the first practice of the season, coach Donnie Danklefsen gave every player a piece of paper and told them to write down one thing they wanted out of this season. When he had them hold up their answers, every single one had pointed to a national championship as the goal.
It’s that mindset which has convinced Danklefsen his team enters the National Championships believing it can win. Last year, Trine was an upstart, coming into the event as one of the lowest seeds and not really convinced of the coach’s proclamation it could be victorious.
A year later, experience has taught the Thunder it can compete at this level.
“This year ... we were top of the rankings all year long, we were at the forefront, whereas last year no one expected us to be there,” Danklefsen said. “So it’s a different kind of pressure, but we’ve focused on it’s not pressure, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity that we think we have a better chance to go down and take care of.
“They really believe if they do their job and everyone is together, we’re very tough to beat. ... They’re very confident they can go down there and go game by game and take everyone’s best shot and win it.”
The Thunder enter the tournament boasting one of the best pitching staffs in the country, a group which has compiled a 1.05 ERA. Koeppl is the team’s ace, leading the nation with an 0.33 ERA and entering the National Championships riding a 58-inning streak without an earned run given up. But Trine also trusts freshman Debbie Hill, Eastern Connecticut State transfer Alexis Michon and veteran Lauren Clausen in the circle, giving it a depth of arms uncommon at this level.
That rotation sits in contrast to Rowan, which relies on ace Rylee Lutz and secondary starter Emily McCutcheon. No. 2 seed Linfield, which Trine could face if Friday if it wins tonight, has a similar setup with Tayah Kelley and Tyler Warden.
“With us, if you happen to get to our No. 1, our Nos. 2, 3 and 4 are about the same level,” Danklefsen said. “This team was constructed and put together with a weeklong tournament in mind.”
“We just have to keep a slow approach where our feet are fast, but our minds are slow,” the coach added. “Just not get over-hyped and just play Trine softball the way we have all year long and simply don’t change a thing.”