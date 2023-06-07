Carolyn Biel’s role with Trine softball this year did not include providing offensive punch; the transfer from Eastern Connecticut State had only 14 at-bats in 24 games entering Wednesday afternoon’s decisive Game 3 of the NCAA Division III Championship Series against Salisbury on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
But when it came down to the biggest plate appearance of the season – two outs, score tied, championship-winning run on second in the last of the seventh – Biel delivered, lacing a line drive over third base to drive in Emma Beyer and send the Thunder to a 1-0 win and the first national championship in program history.
The hit finished a day in which Trine needed to win both games of the best-of-three Championship Series against the top-seeded Sea Gulls after losing 4-2 in Game 1 on a walk-off home run Tuesday. Game 2 was a 6-2 triumph, and Game 3 was the Thunder’s sixth elimination-game victory in the National Championships.
During the National Championships, Trine overcame scorchingly hot temperatures and multiple delays for weather, including one stoppage that pushed a semifinal game against Coe College to Monday, robbing the Thunder of the day off Salisbury enjoyed.
“Just in awe of this group,” said Trine coach Don Danklefsen, who led the Thunder to the pinnacle of the sport in his 19th season. “You look at eight games in seven days, with no day off, in this heat, we were (at the stadium) how many nights until midnight, we had dinner twice at 1 o’clock in the morning. No one complained, no one ever said a word.
“We sat in the hotel (Tuesday) and said, ‘When we get back tomorrow night, we’re going to be the ones celebrating. We’re going to be the one in a good mood.’ They just trusted (the coaches), … and believed in what they’re capable of.”
Trine (46-6) won its first title after finishing as the national runner-up last season and tying for third in 2019. Salisbury (49-6) finished second for the fourth time in program history (2003, 2005, 2014) and is still looking for its first crown.
Trine entered the bottom of the seventh outhitting the Sea Gulls 4-2 but had left five runners on base. Beyer got the game-winning rally started with a bloop single to center field, just out of the reach of a diving Natalie Paoli at shortstop. Beyer moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Scarlett Elliott, but Ashleigh Tranter struck out after a long battle with Salisbury pitcher Lindsey Windsor, who also pitched a complete game, leaving it to Biel to avoid extra innings.
On a 2-1 count, Biel pulled her hands in on a fastball on the inner third of the plate and lined it down the left-field line for only her fifth hit and third RBI of the season. The catcher rounded first as Beyer raced home, then removed her helmet and covered her face with it in the baseline for a moment as her teammates rushed to surround her in celebration.
“Emma Beyer getting on was so big, and then we work on sacrifice bunts a lot and Scarlett put one down, it was beautiful,” Biel said. “That execution just puts the pressure on them and makes it a lot easier for me.
“So yeah the hit’s the hero or whatever, but really Emma Beyer and Scarlett putting down that bunt, that’s what mattered.”
Biel was counted on most this season for her defense behind the plate, which she put on display in the top of the seventh inning of Game 3 with a full-length leap to snare a foul pop against the net behind home plate and help pitcher Alexis Michon, a fellow ECSU transfer, keep the game scoreless after 6 1/2 innings.
Michon pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 3 for the Thunder, retiring the final 14 hitters she faced and 19 of the last 20 after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first.
“I went in knowing that a national championship was on the line,” Michon said. “People say it’s just another game. Sometimes it’s really not just another game when you have such a big opportunity to win something so special, you have to dig deep and lock down and that’s what I went into the game today.
“The first inning was terrible, it was just awful. I actually said to myself after the first inning, ‘You weren’t a dog that inning, you need to start being a dog.’ ”
The right-hander pitched 13 innings in the Championship Series, surrendering only one run on three hits and improved to 13-1 after her Game 3 victory.
Trine’s Debbie Hill was named Most Outstanding Player of the National Championships. The national freshman of the year walked seven times in the Championship Series as the Sea Gulls carefully pitched around her after she hit two home runs and drove in seven in the first five games of the National Championships.
The Thunder won Game 2 behind 6 1/3 innings from senior Anna Koeppl, the nation’s ERA leader at 0.51, who improved to 16-0 after retiring the first 15 hitters she faced and giving up only one hit through six innings in her last game with the Thunder.
Emma Lee had a two-run first-inning single to give Trine the lead for good. Michon recorded the final two outs.