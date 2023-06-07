Carolyn Biel's role with Trine softball this year did not include providing offensive punch. The transfer from Eastern Connecticut State had only 14 at-bats in 24 games entering Wednesday afternoon's decisive Game 3 of the NCAA Division III Championship Series against Salisbury.
But when it came down to the biggest plate appearance of the season – two outs, championship-winning run on second in the last of the seventh – Biel delivered, lacing a line drive over third base to drive in Emma Beyer and send the Thunder to a 1-0 win and the first national championship in program history.
The hit finished a day in which Trine needed to win both games of the best-of-three Championship Series against the top-seeded Sea Gulls after dropping Game 1 on a walk-off home run by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday. Game 2 was a 6-2 triumph and Game 3 was the Thunder's sixth elimination-game victory in the National Championships.
Trine (46-6) won its first title after finishing as the national runner-up last season and tied for third in 2019. Salisbury (49-6) finished second for the fourth time in program history (2003, 2005, 2014) and is still looking for its first crown.
Trine entered the bottom of the seventh out-hitting the Sea Gulls 4-2, but had left five runners on in the first six frames. Beyer got the game-winning rally started with a bloop single to center field, just out of the reach of a diving Natalie Paoli at shortstop. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Scarlett Elliott, but Ashleigh Tranter struck out after a long battle with Salisbury pitcher Lindsey Windsor, who also pitched a complete game, leaving it to Biel to avoid extra innings.
On a 2-1 count, Biel pulled her hands in on a fastball on the inner third of the plate and lined it down the left-field line for only her fifth hit and third RBI of the season. The catcher rounded first as Beyer raced home, then knelt in the baseline for a moment as her teammates rushed to surround her in celebration.
Biel was counted on most this season for her defense behind the plate, which she put on display in the top of the seventh inning of Game 3 with a full-length leap to snare a foul pop against the net behind home plate and help pitcher Alexis Michon, a fellow ECSU transfer, keep the game scoreless after 6 1/2 innings.
Michon pitched a complete-game shutout in Game 3 for the Thunder, retiring the final 14 hitters she faced and 19 of the final 20 after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning. She pitched 13 innings in the Championship Series, surrendering only one run on three hits and improved to 13-1 after her Game 3 victory on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
Trine's Debbie Hill was named Most Outstanding Player of the National Championships. The national freshman of the year walked seven times in the Championship Series as the Sea Gulls carefully pitched around her after she hit two home runs and drove in seven in the first five games of the National Championships.