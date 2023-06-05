For the second consecutive year, Trine softball is one of only two teams left standing in the final days of the season.
The Thunder secured a spot in the NCAA Division III Championship Series with a 4-1 win over Coe College on Monday afternoon behind freshman Debbie Hill, who pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings and hit her 15th home run of the season.
The victory on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, was Trine's fourth elimination game victory in as many days after it dropped its opener in the double-elimination National Championships. It won that quartet of games while dealing with persistent inclement weather, which pushed Saturday's game back nearly eight hours and postponed Sunday's scheduled second game until Monday.
"The heart they showed and the fight they showed the last couple days, with the rain delays, being here all day long, it just shows how much fight they really have and adversity didn’t change a thing of the goal," Trine coach Don Danklefsen said.
No. 3 seed Trine (44-5), winners of 21 of its last 22 games, now finds itself back in the best-of-three Championship Series after losing on that stage last season to Christopher Newport to finish as national runners-up. The Thunder is still chasing the program's first national championship and is two wins away, with No. 1 seed Salisbury (48-4) standing in its path.
The Sea Gulls are also trying to win their first national title after losses in the Championship Series in 2003, 2005 and 2014. Like Trine, they had to win four elimination games in a row to get to this point after dropping their National Championships opener to eighth-seeded Moravian.
The Championship Series starts at noon today, with Game 2 to follow at noon Wednesday and Game 3 if necessary at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
In its quest to return to the championship, Trine fell behind early against Coe (39-11), which knocked out Thunder ace Anna Koeppl in the second inning with the bases loaded. Hill came on in relief and walked the first hitter she faced to put the Kohawks up 1-0 before notching a strikeout to end the threat.
Hill got a counter-rally going in the bottom of the inning with a walk and gave way to pinch-runner Emily Wheaton. Wheaton stole second, advanced to third on an Amanda Prather sacrifice bunt and scored on an Emma Beyer ground ball. Beyer also reached on the play and then came around to score for a 2-1 lead when Ashleigh Tranter doubled to left-center.
“I thought that inning was a staple of our offense all year long, to manufacture and do it not the pretty way, but the textbook way to get a run," Danklefsen said.
"Then I thought Debbie changed the momentum with that shot, just took the wind out of their sails."
Hill completed the scoring with a towering two-run homer to right-center center, over the scoreboard, in the third. She has two home runs in the National Championships.
Hill, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III Freshman of the Year, made the lead stand up in the late innings, holding Coe hitless in the final four frames and retiring the last 10 hitters she faced. The New Whiteland native struck out 10 and improved to 13-4 with a 1.31 ERA.
“I was just coming in and doing my job," Hill said. "Anna got pulled and I told her that I got her back. We have a lineup full of hitters, I knew our lineup was going to produce and I just had to keep my word and back her up and I just knew we were going to get through it.”
Koeppl, the nation's ERA leader at 0.46, should be available today after pitching only 1 2/3 innings.