Trine softball got 6 1/3 solid innings in the circle from senior Anna Koeppl, breakout star Emma Lee drove in two runs and the Thunder beat No. 1 seed Salisbury 6-2 in Game 2 of the NCAA Division III Championship Series on Wednesday afternoon to set up a decisive Game 3 for the national championship starting at approximately 5:25 p.m. this evening.
The Thunder (45-6) dropped Game 1 on Tuesday 4-2, but won the first Championship Series game in program history to even the series. Whichever teams wins Game 3 will capture the first national championship in program history. Trine was national runner-up last season while Salisbury (49-5) finished second in 2003, 2005 and 2014.
Trine took the lead for good in the bottom of the first inning when, with the bases loaded, Lee ripped a line drive off the wall in left-center to score Amanda Prather and Karley Trine. Lee, a freshman who had not had an at-bat since May 5 when the National Championships began, has driven in five runs in six games Championships games.
Lee of @TrineAthletics starts the game with a 2 RBI single! #d3sb | #WhyD3 pic.twitter.com/VYhezO0LpO— NCAA Division III (@NCAADIII) June 7, 2023
After an Ellie Trine sacrifice fly and and a bases-loaded walk to Ashleigh Tranter – one of eight walks the Thunder drew in the game – in the fifth made it 4-0, Karley Trine and Emma Beyer added RBI singles in the sixth for a 6-0 lead.
Koeppl, the nation's ERA leader entering the game at 0.46, did not need nearly that much support, retiring the first 15 hitters she faced and giving up only one hit through six innings before the Sea Gulls were able to string together three hits to bring in a run in the sixth. At that point, Koeppl gave way to Alexis Michon, who issued a bases-loaded walk before retiring the side to give Trine the victory and send Koeppl to a 16-0 record this season.
Salisbury successfully pitched around Trine slugger Debbie Hill, walking her in all four plate appearances after issuing her three bases on balls on in Tuesday's Game 1, but the rest of the Thunder totaled eight hits and four walks.