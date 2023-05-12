ANGOLA – On Thursday, it took 9 1/2 innings of scoreless softball before Trine was able to dispatch No. 2 seed Calvin on a walk-off home run from Ashleigh Tranter in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament.
When the teams met again Friday afternoon in the tournament championship at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field on Trine’s campus – Calvin beat Adrian earlier in the day in the loser’s bracket to set up the rematch – the Thunder ensured the game would be drama-free compared with the previous evening’s fireworks.
Trine, needing to take only one of two potential games against the Knights to go home with the trophy, scored three runs in the second inning after falling behind early, got six solid frames in the circle and a home run from Debbie Hill and went on to win 7-1 to capture a second straight MIAA Tournament crown.
“We were just more focused,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. “They didn’t want to play two games today. … They wanted to get this done and move on. All year long they’ve been looking forward to postseason play. … Today they were just locked in, said, ‘Playing one and we’re done.’ I love when they have that mentality.”
The Thunder, the top seed in the tournament and ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division III, earned the MIAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will enter the year-end showcase winners of 12 in a row with a record of 35-4. They were NCAA runners-up last season, falling to Christopher Newport in the championship finals. They will learn their NCAA Regional matchups at 1 p.m. Monday and there is a good chance they will host the regional.
“It’s just one more step toward our goal,” Hill said of winning the MIAA Tournament. “It’s a great feeling.”
Calvin (29-11) took an early lead against Hill (9-3) on Friday, using two bunts and a throwing error in the second inning to scratch across its first run in the previous 18 2/3 innings against Thunder pitching.
Trine responded in the bottom half of the frame with a bases-loaded walk from Tranter knotting the score and RBI singles from Emma Beyer and Cassie Woods putting the Thunder in front for good at 3-1. Six of the first seven hitters in the inning reached base.
Hill tacked on a run on with her 12th home run of the season, a solo shot to left-center in the third. It was her second long ball of the tournament after a game-winning two-run homer in the opener against Adrian.
Hill, a freshman southpaw, did not give up an earned run in six innings while striking out nine, walking one and surrendering only three hitsShe lowered her ERA to 1.06, part of a Trine staff which is No. 1 in Division III in that category at 1.08 (Thunder ace Anna Koeppl is first individually at 0.38).
”She was fantastic,” Danklefsen said. “Everyone talks about her offense, but she’s one hell of a pitcher, as well. Lefty with good velocity, starting to move a lot more. Changeup was working (Friday) and that makes her really dangerous. For a freshman, you watch her, you wouldn’t know she’s a freshman. I really liked her maturity today, her poise to go out and do her job.”
For Trine, there was satisfaction in twice beating a team with which it had struggled all season.
“We wanted revenge,” Hill said. “When we faced them in the regular season, we split with them and we knew we could not do that and we weren’t doing that this game.”