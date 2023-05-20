ANGOLA – Last year, Trine hoped to advance to the Division III NCAA Super-Regionals. This year, they planned to.
Now, after a 4-1 win over Wartburg on Saturday, the Thunder have done so, winning a Regional championship for the second consecutive year and fifth time in the last eight seasons.
Debbie Hill and Ellie Trine had a two-run double apiece for the fifth-ranked Thunder and pitcher Alexis Michon scattered three hits in a complete game at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field on Trine's campus to send the home team to a 15th consecutive victory.
"Personally, I feel like it was expected of us ... (we) expected to get back to this point this year," Trine said. "But I'm super excited that we did follow through and the team is playing as well as we are.
"Last year, we didn't have that expectation, we were just playing to play. We weren't looking to the next week, we were looking to get through (each) game. This year, we're looking one game at a time, but we also know we're expected to make it this far. Last year we didn't expect that of ourselves and it was a surprise to everyone, but this year we know what is expected and we're delivering."
Trine (38-4) will learn its Super-Regional destination and opponent late tonight and there is a chance the Thunder will play host to the best-of-three tournament for a trip to the NCAA Division III National Championships (Division III's version of the College World Series).
The Thunder are two wins away from a second straight trip to the National Championships and fourth in the last seven years. Trine was the national runner-up last season, the best finish in program history.
"It's a standard we try to set," Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. "Of course, everybody wants that standard, but it's hard to get there. (This Regional championship) just shows the dedication of this group, from their first day on campus until now, how much time they spend in the cages, in the field, together, in the weight room. All that work goes for this run; they understand that and they balance their academics ... they're just great all around.
"Once school ends and classes slow down, it's the time of year to focus and they've been great so far."
Trine needed to win only one of two potential games against the Knights (25-18) on Saturday in order to advance, but it entered the day with a "one-and-done" mindset, Danklefsen said, planning to put Wartburg away as early as possible.
That attitude helped the Thunder get off to a roaring start as Cassie Woods got hit by a pitch and Trine reached on an error in the bottom of the first before Hill ripped a line drive into the right-center gap for her second two-run two-bagger in as many days and a 2-0 Trine lead.
That was plenty for Michon, who pitched her seventh complete game of the season while striking out four and walking none to improve to 10-1 and lower her ERA to 1.46.
"This whole season I've been more of a closer rather than a starter so actually getting to start today made me really pumped and really happy and I knew I had to do my job," Michon said. "Especially being in the lineup hitting too, I was amped for that."
Michon added a double and a walk at the plate.
The Thunder came into the Regional with a 1.05 team ERA, No. 2 in the country, and proceeded to carve through Waynesburg and two games against Wartburg while giving up one run. Michon surrendered the lone tally of the Regional when, with Trine holding a 4-0 lead and one out from victory, Wartburg catcher Ellie Link lifted a fly ball just a few feet fair down the left-field line for a solo home run.
Unshaken, Michon recovered to strike out Lauren Frerichs to end the game and set off a celebration between the mound and third base.
After the pitching staff helped Trine outscore its opponents 19-1 in the Regional, Michon compared it to that of Oklahoma, which has a team ERA of 0.84, nearly half a run lower than anyone else in Division I, and has led the Sooners to 44 straight victories.
"We just have so much depth and when one of us isn't on, we have three others that can just come in, work the zone and continue to throw strikes," she said. "It's really nice having other pitchers that just have your back when you can't have a good day yourself."
The Thunder tacked on a pair of runs in the fourth when Michon doubled to the gap in left-center, Woods walked and Trine drove them in with a double to a spot in right nearly identical to that of Hill's run-scoring hit.
Trine left seven runners on base Saturday, but Danklefsen was generally pleased with his team's offensive output this weekend.
"We won a Regional and didn't hit a home run," the coach said. "I'm really proud of our manufacturing runs, hitting line drives and not hitting lazy fly balls that are caught. We talked about the way to do it and we did it."
Hill, a freshman, was named Most Outstanding Player of the Regional after pitching five no-hit, shutout innings Thursday and going 5 for 8 with two doubles, four RBI and three walks in the three games at the plate.
"With Debbie, you wouldn't as a fan look out and say, 'That's a freshman,'" Danklefsen said. "You never see her breathing really fast like she's going to pass out, she looks calm, collected. ... Her poise at the plate is just so strong for a freshman. ... She's very coachable, that's why she's been successful is she'll listen. They all do.
"It's a very coachable team that wants to get better, that wants to do it as a group and that's why we're still playing."