Trine softball's matchup with No. 7 seed Coe at the NCAA Division III National Championships on Sunday night was postponed to Monday because of inclement weather near the tournament site on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas.
The third-seeded Thunder (43-5) will face the Kohawks (39-10) at noon Monday instead. The winner will move on to the best-of-three championship series against No. 1 Salisbury, which beat Berry 5-4 in eight innings to advance earlier Sunday. The championship series will get underway at noon on Tuesday and conclude Wednesday with Game 2 and Game 3 if necessary.
The Thunder lost its opener in the National Championships, but has won three elimination games in a row, including a 9-2 triumph over Coe earlier Sunday. Trine ace Anna Koeppl pitched 1 2/3 innings against the Kohawks before giving way to reliever Alexis Michon, meaning Koeppl, the nation's ERA leader with an 0.39 mark, should be available to start Monday.