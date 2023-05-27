ANGOLA – Before the season began, Trine softball players bought matching turf cleats.
The NCAA Division III National Championships will be held this year on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas, a facility with a turf playing field. The Thunder's preseason purchase was an early statement of where they planned for their season to end.
On Saturday afternoon, Trine ensured those white and gray sneakers would see game action this season with a 7-2 victory over Concordia University Wisconsin, which clinched a second straight Super Regional championship for the Thunder and punched its ticket to its fourth National Championships in the last seven seasons.
"We believed all along we had a chance to do this and now we get to go prove it," Trine coach Don Danklefsen said.
After winning Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional series Friday 4-3, Trine (40-4) needed just one win in two potential games Saturday at its own SportONE/Parkview Softball Field to clinch a trip to Texas. The Thunder made it a short day thanks to 5 1/3 scoreless innings from ace Anna Koeppl, two hits and three runs scored from Emma Beyer and a timely home run from Debbie Hill after the Falcons (40-5) had cut into a 4-0 sixth-inning deficit.
Trine has won 17 games in a row after sweeping the series from a team which was riding a 31-game win streak coming into the weekend.
"I feel like we're still peaking at the right time, I feel like our lineup's coming together again and they really trust each other," said Danklefsen, who led the Thunder to a second-place finish at last year's National Championships, the best result in program history.
The Thunder will open the eight-team, double-elimination National Championships on Thursday against Moravian University (37-10), which needed three games to beat No. 16 MIT in its Super Regional. First pitch time will be announced later in the week.
Like Friday's matchup, Saturday's Game 2 against Concordia was a pitcher's duel early as CUW's Nicki Becker matched zeroes with Koeppl through three innings. In the fourth, however, Trine shortstop Amanda Prather laced a single through the left side of the infield and moved to second on a Scarlett Elliott sacrifice bunt. Freshman Reese Ruvalcaba hit next and came up with the first of a series of clutch hits for the Thunder, pushing a line drive to right, where it rolled through the legs of Concordia's Ashley Zappa. Prather scored easily and Ruvalcaba ended up on third, eventually coming home on one of Ashleigh Tranter's three hits for a 2-0 Thunder lead.
Trine tacked on in the sixth. After Elliott led off with a sharp single through the middle, Emersyn Haney pinch-ran for her the third baseman and stole second. Beyer then roped a single through the left side, bringing Haney home from third and knocking Becker from the game. Ellie Trine added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to make it 4-0.
The Thunder entered the game expecting Concordia to start right-hander Gina Followell, who came into the series with a 27-0 record before taking her first loss of the season Friday. She had pitched all three Regional games for the Falcons, so Trine was surprised when Becker (12-4) started instead, leading to hasty pregame meeting for a scouting report.
"We didn't talk about her, we didn't think we'd see her," Danklefsen said. "I think it took about two innings, we figured out it was kind of the same thing (as Followell), just a little bit slower pace. Earlier we were leaning forward and lunging at it and then we kind of sat back and kept hitting balls hard. ... I was really proud, they were patient, they didn't chase up as much, new kids got big hits."
Koeppl struck out the first hitter of the bottom of the sixth – Trine was the road team on the scoreboard for Game 2 and batted in the top of each inning – and then gave way to closer Alexis Michon after surrendering just two hits and striking out two without a walk.
Michon struggled in the sixth, giving up a single and then a two-run home run to Concordia's Jess Pozezinski, a towering blast to left, before retiring the side.
The Falcons were momentarily rejuvenated after Pozezinski cut the deficit in half, but Hill promptly deflated them again with her own high-arcing blast out to right leading off the top of the seventh, the 13th home run of the season for the freshman, who leads the Thunder in all three Triple Crown categories (she has 50 RBI and a .447 batting average).
Hill was locked in at the plate from the outset Friday, missing just under a fastball in the first inning and flying out to deep right, then ripping a series of hard-hit line drives just foul down the right-field line before taking Followell – on in relief of Becker – deep to make it 5-2.
"I was just seeing it all the way in," said Hill, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the Super Regional after also notching two hits and pitching 6 1/3 innings Friday. "I expected (an inside pitch) because that's all I was seeing was inside, so I was just preparing myself every pitch for an inside pitch and if I got something different I wasn't going to swing at it unless I needed to protect.
"Alexis came in and got one (a home run) hit off of her and being a pitcher myself, I've got their backs. That's what I went in with, I was looking for a base hit, anything to get the inning going."
The Thunder tacked on two more runs in the seventh through consecutive hits from Beyer, Tranter and Michon, helped by another miscue in the outfield from Concordia, which let a second bounding ball get under a glove and roll to the wall. The offensive outburst made the final half-inning mostly academic and, after the Falcons put two runners on with a hit and a walk, Michon fielded a ground ball from Adrianna Martinez and fired to first to seal the victory, sending the Thunder streaming out of its dugout. The players coalesced in a joyful pile near the pitcher's circle.
A tearful Koeppl earned Most Outstanding Pitcher honors for the Super Regional. The senior right-hander came into Saturday's game as the nation's leader in ERA and lowered her mark further to 0.33 while improving to 15-0. She has not given up an earned run since March, a stretch covering 58 innings.
Koeppl dealt with a shoulder injury most of last season and although she went 9-3 with a 2.37 ERA, she was unsure in the offseason whether she'd be able to pitch at all this season.
"To go from a time when you thought you were never going to pitch again to come back and be better than you were before, it's just something that, I couldn't ask for something better," Koeppl said. "My defense has had my back all year and I love just watching them play. I told (Elliott) after the game, 'I couldn't do this without you.' ... It's just a huge hug to my team to have my back and just believe in me."