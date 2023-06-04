After waiting nearly eight hours after the scheduled start time to open its game against No. 8 seed Moravian, Trine's softball team scored four runs apiece in the first and second innings on the way to a 12-4 victory in an elimination game at the NCAA Division III National Championships.
Freshman Debbie Hill went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, five RBI and a walk to propel the third-seeded Thunder (42-5) into matchup today against No. 7 seed Coe (39-9).
Trine, which lost its opening game in the double-elimination National Championships, will need to win two games against the Kohawks to advance to the best-of-3 championship series. The teams will meet at 3:30 p.m. on the campus of East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. If Trine wins the first matchup, they will play again at 8:30 p.m.
The Thunder's game Saturday was delayed significantly because of lightning in the area, but when it began Hill stole the show, ripping a double to left-center in the first inning to drive in two and put Trine up 2-0 and then pitching in the bottom of the inning. Hill worked four innings in the circle, striking out seven and giving up four runs (three earned) on six hits to garner the win and improve to 20-9.
Trine collected 11 hits, including two each from Emma Beyer (double, three RBI), Ainsley Phillips (two RBI) and Cassie Woods (double, three runs scored, two walks). The Thunder led 10-0 after 2 1/2 innings on their way to their 19th win in 20 games.
Alexis Michon relieved Hill in the fifth and pitched a scoreless inning to finish out the game. Hill and Michon combining to work the full game leaves the nation's ERA leader, Anna Koeppl (0.32) available for Trine on Sunday. Koeppl has not given up an earned run in 61 innings dating back to March.