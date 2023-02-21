Ally Madden owned the Hutzell Center for about nine minutes in the second quarter Tuesday night.
The 6-foot-1 freshman center rebounded and powered her way through the lane for baskets. She locked down defensively and intercepted a pass to set up an Emily Parrett layup.
Madden’s contributions helped the Saint Francis women’s basketball team overcome an early 10-point deficit and scrap its way to a 65-53 victory over Spring Arbor.
“She was tremendous,” USF coach Jeremy Henney said after the victory, which propelled the fourth-seeded Cougars into the semifinals of the Crossroads League Tournament.
“She finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes. She defended well, whereas she really struggled to defend (against Spring Arbor in the last meeting). She did a great tonight. It’s nice to have somebody you can throw into it and get a high-percentage game.”
USF split the two regular-season meetings with fifth-seeded Spring Arbor, also nicknamed the Cougars, and Henney said the more recent game, an 87-82 loss Feb. 4 in Michigan, was USF’s “worst defensive performance” of the season.
Things started poorly again Tuesday until Madden, who is averaging only 17.1 minutes per game, erupted in seemingly every facet of the game. She had 10 points and five rebounds in the second quarter, as USF went from a 10-point deficit to a seven-point lead.
“When I first started playing college ball, my minutes were very limited,” said Madden, who hails from Mooreland and attended high school at Blue River Valley. “I told myself, ‘Every time I’m on the floor, I’m going to give it my all, no matter how long I’m on the floor.’ Whether I’m out there for 10 minutes a game, or 25 minutes a game, I’m always out there trying to give it my best.”
Madden has scored more than 18 points only once this season – she had 20 in a 69-65 loss at Mount Vernon Nazarene on Jan. 4 – and she’s averaging 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. But she is among the Crossroads League’s leaders in points per minute, Henney said.
The determination Madden, 19, brought onto the court Tuesday seemed to energize her teammates after early shooting miscues.
Sophomore Emily Parrett, a Carroll grad, made 6 of 12 shots for 13 points with seven rebounds. Freshman Julia Mantyla had 12 points – she was 3 of 6 from 3-point range – and sophomore Chloe McKnight had 10 points, including a 3 with 6:05 left in the fourth that put USF comfortably in control at 61-46.
USF (15-14, 11-8) next plays seventh-ranked Indiana Wesleyan, the tournament’s top seed, at 7 p.m. Friday at Luckey Arena in Marion. The other semifinal will pit Grace against Marian at Indianapolis.
“I think we need to focus on transition defense. That’s huge,” said Madden, whose Cougars have won four straight. “And just cutting and moving the ball more. I think if we do that, we’ll be really good.”
Added Henney, who is in his first year as the women’s coach after seven years as a men’s assistant: “I think we’ve got to continue to defend and take care of the basketball. I thought we did a good job tonight of passing up good shots for great shots, and we’re going to have to do that Friday to advance to the finals.”
Spring Arbor (19-10, 9-10) was led by junior Alize Tripp, who scored 17 points with eight rebounds.
Spring Arbor finished well behind USF in shooting – 44.6% to 25.4% – after it was the far more accurate team in the early going.
“I think our momentum changed over time, after we hit a couple of 3s,” Madden said. “That really started to get things going.”