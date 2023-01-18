Mackenzie Holmes scored 30 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and doubled her previous season-high with six steals, Grace Berger added 18 points and six rebounds and No. 6 Indiana shot 56% on the way to an 83-72 road win over No. 21 Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, on Wednesday.
The Hoosiers (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten) have won five in a row and stayed in a tie with 10th-ranked Iowa (15-4, 7-1) for second in the Big Ten standings, a half-game behind No. 2 Ohio State (18-0, 7-0). Iowa beat Michigan State in overtime Wednesday and faces the Buckeyes on Monday.
Chloe Moore-McNeil had 12 points and six assists and freshman Yardon Garzon added 13 points for the Hoosiers.
NEBRASKA 71, PURDUE 64: At Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers (12-6, 3-5 Big Ten) lost for the third time in four games after getting outscored 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Cal Poly transfer Abbey Ellis had 20 points and six rebounds for Purdue.
BALL STATE 81, BUFFALO 59: In Buffalo, New York, Ball State (14-4, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) maintained its share of the conference lead behind 23 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals from Ally Becki and 20 points from Anna Clephane. Becki went 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and the Cardinals made 12 3s in all.
MARIAN 62, SAINT FRANCIS 54: In Indianapolis, the Cougars (9-11, 5-5 Crossroads League) led by six at halftime, but shot just 37% and lost their third straight. Carroll product Emily Parrett led USF with 15 points and Cassidy Crawford added 14 and 10 rebounds.
GRACE 75, BETHEL 47: In Mishawaka, the Lancers (15-5, 8-2 Crossroads) cruised to their third straight win thanks to Warsaw product Maddie Ryman’s 22 points on 6-for-9 3-point shooting.
Karlee Feldman added 14 points and nine rebounds, and another Warsaw grad, Kaylee Patton, had five points and three assists. Norwell product Maiah Shelton had seven points and six rebounds for the Pilots.
SPRING ARBOR 87, HUNTINGTON 84: At Platt Arena in Huntington, the Foresters (8-12, 3-7 Crossroads) lost despite putting five scorers in double figures and going 10 for 19 from 3-point range. Former Norwell Knight Logan Rowles led Huntington with 19 points on 7-for-9 shooting off the bench.
Bishop Dwenger grad Lexi Linder scored three points and had two steals for Spring Arbor.
TRINE 68, ALBION 41: At the MTI Center in Angola, the Thunder (14-3, 8-0 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association) captured their fifth win in a row behind 19 points for Sidney Wagner and 18 from Makayla Ardis. Warsaw grad Abby Sanner had four points and six rebounds off the bench.
Men
MARIAN 80, SAINT FRANCIS 69: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, the Cougars (10-10, 3-7 Crossroads) fell to 2-6 at home despite 23 points from Antwaan Cushingberry. Carroll’s Dan McKeeman and Woodlan’s Joe Reidy scored 10 points apiece for Saint Francis.
GRACE 86, BETHEL 73: At Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center in Winona Lake, the No. 6 Lancers (18-2, 8-2 Crossroads) won their third straight behind 20 points and five rebounds for Blackhawk Christian product Frankie Davidson and 18 points and 13 rebounds from Elijah Malone, who helped the Lancers to a 46-32 edge on the glass.
HUNTINGTON 73, SPRING ARBOR 61: In Spring Arbor, Michigan, the Foresters (14-6, 6-4 Crossroads) built a 44-28 halftime lead and won thanks to 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting for Lane Sparks. Churubusco product Landen Jordan had eight points and eight rebounds, and fellow former Eagle Jackson Paul added seven points. Huntington North product Hank Pulver chipped in nine points on 4 for 5 from the field.
TRINE 80, ALMA 60: In Alma, Michigan, the No. 16 Thunder (15-1, 5-0 MIAA) won their ninth in a row behind 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting from East Noble product Brent Cox. Carroll grad Ryan Preston and North Side’s Nate Carbaugh scored six and four points off the bench.