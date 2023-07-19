Huntington runner Addy Wiley was named the Crossroads League Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday after a freshman season with the Foresters in which she ran to seven NAIA national championships and nine NAIA All-American honors.
“Addy had a phenomenal year, establishing herself as one of the best women athletes in collegiate track and field,” Huntington director of track and field and cross country Austin Roark said in a statement. “Addy’s ability to not only help her team achieve points in the national meet, but also set collegiate records and all-division top-10’s was incredible to witness.”
Wiley, a Huntington North graduate, was the runner-up at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships and was selected the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Indoor Track Female Athlete of the Year in addition to winning MVP honors at the NAIA Indoor National Championships.
More recently, Wiley finished fifth in the finals of the women’s 1,500 meters at the U.S. Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 8 with a time of 4:04.25, just 1.15 seconds behind the winner. In June, she ran the 1,500 in 4:03.22 at the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville, Tennessee. That was the second-fastest time in history by a collegiate runner, trailing only Jenny Simpson of Colorado, who ran a 3:59.90 in 2009 and later went on to win a world championship in the event and a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Dwenger’s Hudson honored at Purdue
Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate Eva Hudson was named Purdue Female Athlete of the Year after a freshman season with the Boilermakers’ volleyball team in which she led the Big Ten in kills (503) and points (570.5) on the way to becoming the first Purdue freshman to earn honorable mention All-American honors.
Hudson, a three-time winner of the Journal Gazette’s Glass Spike award as the best volleyball player in the SAC, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection after being named the league’s Player of the Week three times, the most ever for a freshman in the conference.
Nationally, Hudson ranked eighth in total attacks (1,420), 14th in total points and 16th in kills as Purdue climbed as high as No. 5 in the volleyball polls on the way to a 21-11 finish and a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue basketball’s Zach Edey, the consensus national player of the year in men’s hoops, was named the Boilers’ Male Athlete of the Year.
Purdue men’s basketball is holding an alumni game Aug. 5 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers announced Wednesday that almost 30 former players have committed to playing in the game, including local products Rapheal Davis, a former South Side star and the 2015 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year; Chris Kramer out of Huntington North, who won DPOY in 2008 and 2010; and Bishop Dwenger graduate Grady Eifert, the development and recruiting coordinator at Notre Dame under former Purdue assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry.
The alumni teams will be coached by Gene Keady and Cuonzo Martin, with the format to include two 20-minute, running-clock halves. The game is being held a week before Keady, who led Purdue as head coach from 1980 to 2005, is slated to be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and there will be a special introduction of the 87-year-old coach.
Following the alumni game, the current Boilermakers will hold an intrasquad scrimmage as their 10th and final practice before embarking Aug. 7 on a trip to Europe.
The event gets underway at 11 a.m. and doors at Mackey Arena will open an hour earlier. Tickets are $5 and are still available for upper-level sections by going to www.purduesports.evenue.net.
The Boilermakers will play games in Europe against Kickz IBAM of Munich (Aug. 9), BG Hessing of Leifershofen, Germany (Aug. 10), SKN St. Polten of Austria (Aug. 11) and BK Brno of the Czech Republic (Aug. 14).
Edey will not play in the intrasquad scrimmage or with the Boilermakers in Europe. Instead, the Toronto native will compete with Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup from July 31 to Sept. 11.