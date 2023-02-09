Indiana Tech women’s basketball took over sole possession of first place in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference standings with a 69-45 triumph over Rochester on Wednesday at the Schaefer Center behind 18 points and four assists from Kyra Whitaker.
The No. 16 Warriors (21-4, 15-2 WHAC) and Rochester had been tied for first entering the night, but Tech won the first quarter 17-8 and the second quarter 24-7 to take control. Rochester shot 28% and 2 for 17 from 3-point range.
Taylor Covington had 15 points for Tech and she and Whitaker hit five 3-pointers apiece. The Warriors went 12 for 20 from beyond the arc. Erika Foy added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
BALL STATE 68, EASTERN MICHIGAN 50: In Ypsilanti, Michigan, the Cardinals (20-4, 10-1 MAC) won their eighth in a row and maintained a share of first place in the MAC. Thelma Dis Agustsdottir had 25 points and seven rebounds while going 7 for 16 from 3-point range and Anna Clephane added 23 points and 10 rebounds.
SAINT FRANCIS 78, HUNTINGTON 70: At the Hutzell Athletic Center, the Cougars (12-14, 8-8 Crossroads) got 19 points and 14 rebounds from Cassidy Crawford and Carroll grad Emily Parrett added 12 points and six assists. Celeste Ryman led the Foresters (9-17, 4-12) with 23 points. The Foresters went 15 for 42 from beyond the arc. Huntington North product Maddy Robrock had two rebounds off the bench.
TRINE 82, KALAMAZOO 45: In Angola, the No. 18 Thunder (17-5, 11-2 MIAA) maintained their share of the conference lead with Hope thanks to 16 points from Makayla Ardis and 15 points from Sidney Wagner.
GRACE 69, GOSHEN 56: In Winona Lake, the Lancers (19-7, 12-4 Crossroads) won their third in a row behind 25 points and 18 rebounds from Karlee Feldman and 20 points from Warsaw grad Maddie Ryman. Grace won the fourth quarter 15-5.
Men
INDIANA TECH 85, ROCHESTER 58: At the Schaefer Center, the No. 6 Warriors (22-3, 15-2 WHAC) maintained their lead in the conference with their seventh straight win. Rog Stein led Tech with 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting, and Bishop Dwenger grad Lucas Lehrman added 12 points.
HUNTINGTON 86, SAINT FRANCIS 78: In Huntington, the No. 18 Foresters (20-6, 12-4 Crossroads) won their seventh straight to stay within a game of the top of the league standings. Lane Sparks had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Zach Goodline added 19 points and seven assists. Churubusco grad Jackson Paul had 14 pointson 4-for-4 3-point shooting for Huntington, which went 16 of 24 from long range. Blackhawk Christian product Zane Burke led the Cougars (13-13, 6-10) with 24 points, and Carroll graduate Dan McKeeman added 14 points.
GRACE 91, GOSHEN 67: In Goshen, the No. 4 Lancers (23-3, 13-3 Crossroads) stayed tied with Indiana Wesleyan and a game up on Huntington in the standings with their fifth win in a row. Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson had four points, four rebounds and two assists for Grace. Grace led 50-27 at halftime and Jakob Gibbs paced the Lancers with 20 points.
TRINE 56, HOPE 43: In Holland, Michigan, the 21st-ranked Thunder (20-2, 10-1 MIAA) got 19 points from East Noble grad Brent Cox to win their fifth in a row and set up a battle for first place in the MIAA on Saturday at Calvin. North Side product Nate Carbaugh had four points and two rebounds for Trine.
GEORGIA TECH 70, NOTRE DAME 68: In Atlanta, Tech’s Lance Terry scored on a putback as time expired and the Irish (10-14, 2-11 ACC) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Notre Dame was led by Nate Laszewski’s 16 points.