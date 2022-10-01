Thomas Hammock trusts the process and it has rewarded him.
The former Bishop Luers star running back and current Northern Illinois football coach authored one of the most significant turnarounds in modern college football history last season, taking a team that went 0-6 in 2020, his second year at the helm, to 9-5 and a Mid-American Conference championship in 2021 with the second-youngest team in FBS. In winning that MAC title, the Huskies became the first FBS team to go from winless to conference champions in one year.
Now in Year 4 leading his alma mater, for whom he ran for 1,000 yards in 2000 and 2001, Hammock has the kind of team he envisioned when he took the job prior to the 2019 season.
“I love our culture,” said Hammock, who leads the Huskies (1-3) into Muncie to take on Ball State in the battle for the Bronze Stalk today. “Culture is something you’ve got to continue to reassess and reevaluate on a day-to-day basis. The buy-in from our players, the buy-in from our coaches to do whatever it takes to give ourselves an opportunity to win is something I’m proud of.”
Hammock took over a program coming off a MAC championship in 2018, but it was not the perennial MAC steamroller it had been during Hammock’s playing days under coach Joe Novak or during the early 2010s under Dave Doeren, Jerry Kill and Rod Carey, when it won 10 games five years in a row.
Hammock, 41, came in to NIU with a desire to build the program up to sustained success and he had a plan for how to do it. Unwavering commitment to that plan since he took over has brought the Huskies one championship already and has this year’s team poised to contend for another.
“When we came here … we knew what we wanted to be,” said defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Jordan Gigli, a teammate of Hammock’s at Bishop Luers in the late 1990s. “We wanted to be big up front, we wanted to be physical up front on both sides of the ball. We wanted to build a bully for lack of a better term. I think we showed last year we can do that and I think you’ll see that again the next two months in MAC play. That’s who we want to be, that’s how we built this thing.”
Hammock and his staff have recruited with that “bully” brand in mind. The Huskies do not extend a lot of scholarship offers and are particular about the type of player they target, straying as rarely as possible from a fixed profile for each position.
“We don’t deviate much from that profile because when you start to make exceptions, you become a team full of exceptions,” Hammock said. “When you look at our team and you look at the body types and the style of play, that holds true throughout our program.”
Sticking to that script helped the Huskies beat Georgia Tech in their opener last season and then win six one-score games in conference play before beating Kent State 41-23 in the MAC Championship Game, rushing for 240 yards per game in the process. All of that was accomplished despite 75 players on the roster having graduated high school in 2020 or 2021.
Now comes the more difficult challenge: Doing it again.
In recent years, the MAC has become a notoriously difficult league in which to build on success. Six teams have won the conference in the last seven seasons and no team has repeated since Northern Illinois did so in 2011 and 2012. How can Hammock’s team buck that trend? It’s the process again.
“(The players) gotta have cotton in their ears and understand everything we do is for a reason,” Hammock said. “We have to keep instilling that as coaches daily. That’s the process. The more we can stay committed to the process, the better our results will be for the long term of the program.”
The early returns for the Huskies in 2022 have been mixed. A win over FCS Eastern Illinois to open the year has been followed by narrow losses to Tulsa, Vanderbilt and then-No. 8 Kentucky, the last of which saw the Huskies tied at halftime against one of the SEC’s best teams. Hammock insists he has a team ready to compete in the MAC, which does not boast a team above .500 overall after four weeks.
Ball State coach Mike Neu, who lost to NIU 30-29 last season, agrees.
“Just like a year ago, they’re an extremely well-rounded football team, very good defensive team, very good offensive team, they’ve got playmakers all over the field,” said Neu, whose team enters Saturday 1-3 and 0-1 in MAC play. “They’re not a team where you can look at it and say, ‘Well if we just take this away, we’re going to be in good shape.’”
The Huskies have won 11 of the last 13 Bronze Stalk meetings.
One of the reasons sustained success has been so hard to find in the MAC in recent years is the procession of talented coaches who have left the league for bigger jobs. That distinguished list includes Doeren (left for NC State), Kill (Minnesota), Carey (Temple), Bowling Green’s Dino Babers (Syracuse), Western Michigan’s PJ Fleck (Minnesota) and Buffalo’s Lance Leipold (Kansas). Former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly took the same path in 2006, jumping from Central Michigan to Cincinnati, as did three-time national champion Urban Meyer, who moved from Bowling Green to Utah in 2003.
The formula is simple: win in the MAC and then move on to brighter lights and bigger programs. But the calculus is different for Hammock as a Northern Illinois alumnus and he insists he wants to be in DeKalb for the long haul.
”I wanted this job,” Hammock said. “I took this job with the intent to do a great job for a long time. I really want to develop the program for a long time with a long-term vision. Having guys come into your program, you help them develop, you help them go to the next level, you help them become men, then they give back to the program.
”Those things interest me personally. I love what I do, I love having an impact on young people. To me, it doesn’t matter the level of football, the impact is the most important thing to me. I was impacted as a young student-athlete and I want to have that same type of affect on the guys who come through our program.”