Purdue Fort Wayne men's basketball will compete in the Arizona Tip-Off, a non-conference tournament scheduled for Nov. 17-19 in Glendale, Arizona, at the Desert Diamond Arena.
The Mastodons are in the Desert Division of the tournament, along with Northern Arizona, the Virginia Military Institute and former Summit League conference foe South Dakota. The tournament also features a Cactus Division, comprised of DePaul, South Carolina, Grand Canyon and San Francisco.
PFW will take on Northern Arizona in one of four games Nov. 17 and then will play again Nov. 18 in either the championship or the third-place game of the Desert Division. The Cactus Division will have its championship Nov. 19.
Tip times for all games and television plans for Desert Division games will be announced later.