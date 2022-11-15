STORRS, Conn. – Azzi Fudd scored 22 of her career-high 32 points in the second half to help No. 5 UConn beat third-ranked Texas 83-76 on Monday night in an early season showdown of top-ranked teams.
Aubrey Griffin added 14 points and Lou Lopez Senechal had 12 for the Huskies (2-0), who moved up one spot in the poll earlier in the day. They stayed unbeaten against Texas (1-1) in 10 meetings. This was the first time the historic women’s basketball powers had played on UConn’s campus at Gampel Pavilion.
UConn led by five at the half and built the lead to double-digits behind Fudd in the third quarter, going up 63-51 to the delight of the sold-out crowd that was led by a boisterous student section. The lead ballooned to 17 points before the Longhorns scored eight straight to get back within single digits with just over 2 minutes left.
Fudd, a sophomore guard, squashed the comeback hopes with a 3-pointer from the wing that restored the double-digit advantage and put the game away.
UConn freshman Ayanna Patterson, a Homestead graduate and the reigning Indiana Miss Basketball, grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot in six minutes on the court.
BALL STATE 105, IU EAST 51: At Worthen Arena in Muncie, the Cardinals (1-1) got 22 points, six rebounds and four assists from Anna Clephane, who went 9 for 14 from the field. Marie Kiefer added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Alex Richard added 12 rebounds. Ball State grabbed 23 offensive rebounds and scored 24 second-chance points. The Cardinals beat their Division II opponent despite shooting 5 for 31 from 3-point range.
Men
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 111, MANCHESTER 31: At Memorial Coliseum, the Mastodons crushed their Division III foe behind a red-hot shooting night that saw the hosts go 21 of 36 (58%) from 3-point range, tying a program record for made 3s.
Radford transfer Quinton Morton-Robertson scored a career-high 26 points. He was 9 of 11 from the field – 8 for 9 from beyond the arc.
Fifth-year senior Jarred Godfrey had 10 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in just 19 minutes and Deonte Billups chipped in 15 points while shooting 4 of 5 from long distance. Bobby Planutis was also 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for 14 points. PFW (2-1) led 58-12 at halftime and held Manchester to 17% shooting and 3 for 24 on 3s.
Mike Elliott finished with five points for the Spartans. Manchester also got five points from Bryant Smith. Kolby Bullard also had five points.
The 80-point margin of victory is the largest in PFW history.
PENN STATE 68, BUTLER 62: At Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center, the Nittany Lions (3-0) went 10 of 24 from 3-point range and won a Big Ten-Big East matchup which is part of the Gavitt Games series. Siena transfer Jalen Pickett led Penn State with a triple-double: 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, plus two steals and a block. The hosts, coached by former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry, held Butler to just 5 for 23 from beyond the arc.
The Bulldogs (1-1) continue to be without Akron transfer Ali Ali, an East Noble product, who suffered a concussion during preseason workouts and had to have surgery on his nose.