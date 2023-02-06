Purdue men’s basketball remained at the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press poll for the third consecutive week despite seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 79-74 loss to Indiana at Assembly Hall.
The Boilermakers (22-2) were the first unanimous No. 1 of the season last week and this week received 38 of 62 first-place votes. They have spent seven weeks at No. 1 over two stints this season.
Twenty-two No. 1 votes went to No. 2 Houston (22-2). No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Arizona each received one first-place vote.
On the women’s side, Indiana (22-1) rose two spots to No. 2 after crushing Rutgers and Purdue. The ranking is the highest in program history, with the Hoosiers trailing only No. 1 South Carolina (23-0), which claimed the top spot for the 33rd consecutive week, the fourth-longest stretch in the history of the women’s poll.
Indiana faces No. 5 Iowa and national player of the year candidate Caitlin Clark on Thursday at Assembly Hall in a battle for the lead in the Big Ten. the Hoosiers leapfrogged undefeated LSU (23-0) in this week’s poll and jumped Stanford (22-3) following the Cardinal’s loss to Washington.
“I’m going to relish this for a minute, knowing where the program was to where it is,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We’ve made a lot of history since we’ve been here in our nine seasons and it’s one of the more historical things we’ve been able to accomplish. Give our players credit, I don’t want to discount what a big achievement this is. We’re more than humbled to be No. 2.”
The Hoosiers were joined in the top 10 by Notre Dame (18-4), which slid one spot to 10th, its lowest ranking of the season, after a home loss to now-No. 9 Duke (20-3) on Sunday.
Maryland (19-5), checked in at No. 8, giving the Big Ten three teams in the women’s top 10 and Michigan (19-5), led by DeKalb product Leigha Brown, moved up six spots to No. 12 after wins over Illinois and Michigan State.
Ohio State (20-4), once ranked as high as No. 2 after a 19-0 start, slipped to 13th after a 90-54 loss to the Terrapins on Sunday. Homestead product Ayanna Patterson and Connecticut (21-3) moved up a spot to No. 4 despite losing to South Carolina 81-77 on Sunday.
Back to the men, Indiana (16-7) moved up three spots to No. 18 after their win over the Boilermakers. It was their 11th time in the Top 25 this season, their most in a season since they were ranked 11 weeks in 2015-16 on the way to a Big Ten championship. They face No. 24 Rutgers (16-7), a new arrival to the poll, tonight at Assembly Hall.
The Big Ten has only three teams in the Top 25, but Illinois, Maryland, Iowa and Northwestern received votes.
Edey, Jackson-Davis share honors again
For the second consecutive week, centers Zach Edey of Purdue and Trayce Jackson-Davis of Indiana were co-Big Ten Players of the Week.
Edey scored 33 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and blocked three shots in his matchup against the Hoosiers, while Jackson-Davis had 25 points, seven rebounds and five blocks to lead his team to victory over Edey’s Boilermakers.
Edey, who ranks in the top five in the nation in scoring (22.4 points per game, fourth) and rebounds (13.2, second), won the conference’s weekly award for the sixth time this season, tying the Purdue record previously held solely by late Homestead graduate Caleb Swanigan, who accomplished the feat in 2016-17.
Jackson-Davis won the award for the sixth time in his career, tying the Hoosiers record previously held by Calbert Cheaney and Steve Alford, both of whom led the Hoosiers to a Final Four. He has won it in three consecutive weeks, leaving him one short of DJ White’s Hoosiers record of four weekly awards in a season.
Area runner sets
NAIA mile mark
Huntington North gradaute and Huntington freshman Addy Wiley earned Crossroads League Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week after breaking the NAIA mile record by five seconds with a run of 4:32.15 at the Camel City Invitational, making her the first collegiate athlete to win the event, which is held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Wawasee graduate Isaiah Tipping of Marian earned the men’s indoor track honor after winning the weight throw at the Indiana Wesleyan Midwest Invitational with a mark of 19.55 meters to break his own Marian record and hit the NAIA A-standard in the event.
Grace’s Karlee Feldman won women’s basketball player of the week after averaging 19 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks in wins over Mount Vernon Nazarene and Taylor. She set the Lancers’ career blocks record along the way.