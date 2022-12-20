Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball rolled to its fourth straight victory Monday night, beating Texas A&M-Commerce 85-68 in the opener of the Indiana Classic at Memorial Coliseum for both teams.
Four players scored in double figures for the Mastodons, led by Bobby Planutis, who had 15 points, went 3 for 5 from 3-point range and added two steals.
The Mastodons (8-4) also got 14 points, seven assists, six rebounds and four steals from Jarred Godfrey, 14 points from Damian Chong Qui, 12 points from Anthony Roberts, his second game in double figures in the last three, and nine points and nine rebounds from Ra Kpedi.
The PFW defense forced 19 turnovers. The Mastodons will face Southern Indiana in the Classic finale tonight, also at Memorial Coliseum. The Screaming Eagles beat IUPUI 87-74 in the tournament opener Monday.
HUNTINGTON 114, OHIO CHRISTIAN 61: At Huntington’s Platt Arena, the 25th-ranked Foresters (11-3) won for the fourth time in five games.
Churubusco product Landen Jordan equaled a career-high with 26 points on 12-for-14 shooting in just 24 minutes while grabbing eight rebounds and adding two blocks and two steals. Ben Humrichous added 19 points and seven rebounds, Zach Goodline 17 points and seven assists and Lane Sparks 16 points. Another Churubusco graduate, Jackson Paul, had seven points and four assists off the bench, while Columbia City grad Mitchell Wilson chipped in five points and three steals.
Women
BALL STATE 80, TARLETON STATE 77 (OT): In San Juan, Puerto Rico, at the Puerto Rico Classic, the Cardinals (9-2) won their seventh straight thanks to 17 points apiece from Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and 12 points and 10 rebounds from Annie Rauch, her first double-double of the season.
Becki hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer early in the overtime period which gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
IU NORTHWEST 73, INDIANA TECH 69 (OT): In Gary, the 13th-ranked Warriors (11-3) saw their seven-game win streak snapped despite 13 points and 12 rebounds for Erika Foy and 15 points from Kyra Whitaker.
Northwest scored inside with one second left in regulation to send the game to an extra session tied at 64.
TRINE 65, NORTH PARK 51: In St. Petersburg, Florida, at the Basketball Destinations Classic, the Division III No. 10 Thunder (8-2) won their fifth straight after out-scoring the Vikings 24-5 in the second quarter.
Sam Underhill had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Trine, which won despite committing 22 turnovers.
The Thunder face Wartburg in the Classic today.
TRANSYLVANIA 76, MANCHESTER 44: At Stauffer-Wolfe Arena in North Manchester, the Spartans (5-4, 2-2 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference) shot 25.5% and 4 for 26 from 3-point range in a loss to the undefeated and third-ranked Pioneers (10-0, 4-0).
Maddi Smith led the way with seven points and four rebounds for Manchester.