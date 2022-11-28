Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren on Saturday expressed her displeasure at the setup of the Las Vegas Invitational, in which her team beat Auburn and Memphis on Friday and Saturday.
Among Moren’s concerns were the 50-minute wait for emergency medical personnel after an Auburn player fell during play and hit her head Saturday, the lack of security personnel for Friday’s game and fans being forced to sit in folding chairs because there were no bleachers in the hotel ballroom in which the games were held. The teams were reportedly not provided towels and has to bring hand towels down from their hotel rooms.
She said she received an apology from site coordinator Ryan Polk.
“I think there are other people that probably need to apologize as well for wanting us to come and play in this event and making promises, if you will,” said Moren, whose team is 7-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country. “This is not what was described to us as far as what the venue was going to look like, what the setup was going to look like.”
Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma, who has led the Huskies to 11 national championships, stood up for the Hoosiers at a press conference Sunday following UConn’s win over Iowa.
“It’s probably the last time they’ll get a good team to go that tournament and rightly so,” Auriemma said. “It’s almost that condescending feeling like, ‘Yeah, wouldn’t it be neat to have the gals come out here and play?’ ... It’s unfortunate for them to go through that, especially such a good team.”
Indiana guard Grace Berger, a two-time honorable mention All-American and three-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree, injured her knee Friday against Auburn and was on the bench with ice on the joint the rest of the game. Moren emphasized she had no issues with the playing surface and the tournament organizers did not bear a responsibility for Berger’s injury.
“What’s disappointing is the aesthetics, it’s not a fan-friendly environment,” Moren said. “As women’s basketball coaches, we are trying to move our game forward. It felt like because it got so many ticks on social (media) that we had taken a couple of steps backwards in this moment, and I shared that with the site coordinator. We have an obligation to grow our game, and we completely missed on this opportunity because you have a lot of really good teams that are here.”
As for Berger, who was averaging 12 points and 5.8 assists before exiting Friday’s game barely a minute in, Moren was optimistic the injury is not season-ending, but Berger was scheduled for an MRI on Sunday, the results of which had not been made public by Monday.
Moren’s team rose one spot from No. 6 to No. 5 in the AP Poll released Monday, trailing only South Carolina, Stanford, UConn and Ohio State.
Purdue men vault into top 5
The Purdue men (6-0) were the biggest riser in either poll this week, leaping from No. 24 to No. 5 following wins over West Virginia, No. 14 Gonzaga and No. 17 Duke.
The 19-spot jump was the biggest in school history and the Boilermakers received eight No. 1 votes, tied for second-most with with Texas. This is the first time Purdue has reached the top 5 in back-to-back seasons since 1987 and 1988.
The Indiana men (6-0) moved up one spot to No. 10 after beating Jackson State and Little Rock. The Hoosiers are in the top 10 for the first time since the week of Dec. 12, 2016.
The Notre Dame women (6-0) stayed put in the women’s poll at No. 7.
Division III finals tickets on sale
Tickets for the NCAA Division III men’s basketball semifinals and final on March 16 and 18 at Memorial Coliseum, are on sale.
All-session tickets include access to all three games and cost $45 for adults, $35 for children under 12 and $35 for those 65 or older.
Fort Wayne will host the culmination of the Division III men’s tournament every year through 2026.
IU soccer
advances
Indiana men’s soccer moved a step closer to its ninth national championship with a 1-0 win over Marshall, which advanced the Hoosiers to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight.
Brett Bebej scored the game’s lone goal in the 47th minute as Indiana beat the team which it lost to in the 2021 national championship game.
The Hoosiers (12-4-6) face UNC-Greensboro on Saturday at 5 p.m. for a trip to the College Cup.
Purdue volleyball
seeded 8th
Purdue women’s volleyball (20-10) was seeded eighth in the NCAA Tournament and will face Tennessee on Friday at 4 p.m. in Louisville. West Noble graduate Maddie Schermerhorn and Bishop Dwenger graduate and three-time Journal Gazette Glass Spike winner Eva Hudson, who was named co-Big Ten freshman of the week Monday, are key contributors for the Boilermakers.
Hudson won conference freshman of the week seven times, the second-most in the award’s history.
Other weekly winners
• Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was named co-Big Ten freshman of the week after racking up 157 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the Boilermakers’ 30-16 triumph over rival Indiana on Saturday.
• Grace guard Maddie Ryman, a Warsaw graduate, was named Crossroads League women’s basketball player of the week after scoring 23 points, grabbing seven rebounds, dishing four assists and adding two steals in a win against Goshen.