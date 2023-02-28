Notre Dame is set to hire former Virginia Tech offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, according to multiple reports and a statement from Hokies head coach Brent Pry.
Rudolph will replace Harry Hiestand, who retired.
Rudolph, 50, spent one year at Virginia Tech during which the Hokies ranked 90th in average line yards and 103rd in sack rate out of 131 FBS teams in Pry’s first season as head coach.
Prior to his stint in Blacksburg, Virginia, Rudolph spent seven years as Wisconsin’s associate head coach, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Over those seven seasons, Rudolph’s alma mater averaged 212.3 rushing yards, fifth best in the country. He coached five first-team All-American selections, including Bishop Dwenger grad Joe Tippmann (2019-2021).
Hood-Schifino wins Big Ten honors
Indiana freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino was named Big Ten player of the week and freshman of the week after averaging 25.5 points in games against Michigan State and Purdue and scoring 35 in a road win over the Boilermakers.
His four freshman of the week awards are tied with Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh for most in the league.
Hoosiers move up, Boilers stay at 5
The Hoosiers moved up two spots in the AP Poll to No. 15 on Monday after beating Purdue on Saturday. It’s their seventh week in the top 15 this season, their most since 2012-13.
Purdue stayed put at No. 5 after crushing Ohio State and losing to Indiana. The Boilermakers have been in the top 5 for 14 straight weeks, double the previous program record, and their 26 weeks in that space since the start of last season are the most in the country.
The Indiana women remained at No. 2, the program’s highest-ever ranking, despite seeing its 14-game win streak come to an end with a loss at No. 6 Iowa on Sunday. Notre Dame is 10th.
Houston, led by former Indiana coach Kelvin Sampson, remained No. 1 on the men’s side, while South Carolina was the women’s No. 1 for the 36th straight week, tying Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run in women’s poll history.
Horizon honors
Purdue Fort Wayne guard Jarred Godfrey was named second-team All-Horizon League, his fourth all-conference honor in five seasons with the Mastodons. He ranked 10th in the league in assists (3.6 per game) and fourth in scoring in league play at 19.5 per contest.
The PFW women’s team saw Amellia Bromenschenkel named third-team all-conference after ranking in the top 20 in the conference in scoring, rebounds, steals and blocks. Shayla Sellers was an All-Defensive Team honoree after leading the league with 2.2 steals per contest.
Crossroads awards
Homestead graduate Kaleb Kolpien of Taylor was named the Crossroads League’s player of the week for baseball following his eight-hit, eight-RBI performance in a series win over Olivet Nazarene. He was also the winning pitcher in the series opener.
Grace’s Elijah Malone was the conference’s men’s basketball player of the week after averaging 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and two blocks in wins over Saint Francis and Marian in the Crossroads League Tournament.