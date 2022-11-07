SOUTH BEND – Olivia Miles had 17 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals to help No. 9 Notre Dame rout Northern Illinois 88-48 on Monday night.
Dara Mabrey added 16 points while Maddy Westbeld had 13 points and four blocks.
Transfer post players Kylee Watson (Oregon) and Lauren Ebo (Texas) made their Notre Dame debuts. Watson started and scored nine points, while Ebo added 10 points off the bench.
Janae Poisson led NIU in scoring with 14 points.
The Huskies struggled to score against Notre Dame’s physical defense, shooting 27.5% from the field. Forward A’Jah Davis, the team’s top scorer a season ago had just nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.
The Irish blocked nine shots. Notre Dame led the ACC with 5.3 blocks per game in 2021-22. Improving on defense is a point of emphasis for coach Niele Ivey this season.
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 90, GOSHEN 45: At the Gates Center, PFW got a career-high 22 points and 6 rebounds from Amellia Bromenschenkel. Destinee Marshall added 11 points in the Mastodon’s opener.
Shayla Sellers and Audra Emmerson had 10 points each.
It was an exhibition for Goshen, which was 3-1.
TENNESSEE TECH 68, BALL STATE 63: At Cookeville, Tennessee, Jordan Brock and Reagan Hurst had 16 points each for Tennessee Tech.
For the Cardinals, Anna Clephane had 12 points. Sydney Shafer and Alex Richard added 11 points each.
Men
BUTLER 89, NEW ORLEANS 53: At Indianapolis, Manny Bates had 25 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in his Butler debut. Bates posted his third career double-double and the second 20-point game.
BALL STATE 109, EARLHAM 39: At Muncie, Demarius Jacobs made 7 of 8 from the field and led the Cardinals with 19 points. Kaiyem Cleary added 17.
DUKE 71, JACKSONVILLE 44: At Durham, North Carolina, as a rookie head coach started a new era, Duke’s most experienced player made sure it was a successful start.
Jeremy Roach, the lone returning starter from Duke’s Final Four team, scored 16 points, all in the first half, helping the Blue Devils in Jon Scheyer’s first game as head coach.
The point guard and team captain on Duke’s 2010 NCAA championship team, Scheyer was named Mike Krzyzewski’s successor when the Hall of Fame coach announced in June 2021 he’d retire following the 2021-22 season.