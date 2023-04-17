Notre Dame wide receiver Kaleb Smith, who transferred to play for the Irish in December after four seasons at Virginia Tech, has medically retired from football. The injury which led to his retirement was not disclosed.
“Throughout my career I have had many ups and downs, going from a walk-on to team captain, but this has to be the hardest one yet,” Smith wrote in a statement. “As someone who has dedicated their life to this sport ... you never think about when it will end. For me, this end has come before I was expecting it to.
“After countless hours of prayer and thought I believe my time playing this game has passed. What is more important to me now is my future after football and to achieve that I must focus on my mental and physical health, which has taken a great toll throughout the years. As much as it hurts to say this, I have peace in this decision as I know it is what’s best for myself and my family.”
Smith was honorable mention All-ACC in 2022 with the Hokies, catching 37 passes for 674 yards and three touchdowns. His 18.2 yards per reception were 15th in the country and he was brought in to a position group which was lacking for the Irish last season.
The Irish will now have to lean on a young group of pass-catchers which includes Jayden Thomas, Deion Colzie, Tobias Merriweather and incoming freshmen Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores. Former running back Chris Tyree has also been getting reps at receiver. They have been experimenting with the position’s 2021 breakout star, Lorenzo Styles Jr., playing cornerback.
Notre Dame women land grad
transfer
Notre Dame women’s basketball picked up a graduate transfer in former Fordham guard Anna DeWolfe, a 5-foot-8 three-time All-Atlantic 10 performer.
“(DeWolfe) will bring experience and a dynamic skill set that will translate well into our system,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said in a statement. “She is a competitive combo guard with an incredible motor. What I love most about Anna is her work ethic, toughness and passion for the game. She matches our team’s identity perfectly!”
DeWolfe scored 1,883 points in four years at Fordham – third-most in program history – and will have one year of eligibility left. She was Atlantic 10 co-player of the year in 2021 when she averaged 20.8 points and shot 38.3% from 3-point range. She scored 18.4 points per contest and added 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals last season.
She will largely fill the role vacated by Dara Mabrey, who ran out of eligibility at the end of last season.
Notre Dame men’s
forward transfers
Notre Dame men’s basketball saw sophomore-to-be forward Ven-Allen Lubin enter the transfer portal.
The 6-8 Lubin, a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 17.5 minutes over 28 games as a freshman, starting seven contests and shooting 58% from the field.
“I am ready to find a new home that will allow me to grow and prosper as a basketball player and that will allow me to maximize my ability to strive for a winning season with my teammates and coaches,” Lubin said in a statement.
The Irish currently have just four players on the roster for next season.
Ex-IU guard Bates
to Missouri
Guard Tamar Bates, who was Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s first commitment after Woodson took the job in Bloomington in the spring of 2021, announced he will transfer to Missouri.
The Kansas City, Kansas, native played 67 games over two seasons, starting two and averaging 5.1 points while shooting 37% from the field; 34.6% from 3-point range.
Purdue football
adds 1, for now
Three-star Clinton, Tennessee, safety D’Mon Marable committed to play college football for Purdue, giving the Boilers five commitments in a class which ranks No. 31 nationally.
Marable is the No. 401 player in the 2024 class, per On3, and the No. 37 safety.
“They made me feel like it was a family,” Marable told GoldandBlack.com. “I’ve been on a lot of other visits, but they just felt different.”
The Boilermakers are also hoping to add a transfer to their defensive backfield in Division II All-American cornerback Shon Stephens from West Liberty, who led Division II with eight interceptions last season and broke up 14 passes. He is reportedly ready to commit to Purdue, but needs an NCAA hardship waiver to continue playing football.
He spent time away from college to care for his ailing mother and has not made the type of academic progress the NCAA usually requires.