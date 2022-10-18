Indiana basketball checked in at No. 13 in the preseason Associated Press poll, which was released Monday morning.
It’s the first time the Hoosiers have been ranked in the preseason since prior to the 2016-17 campaign, when they were 11th and rose as high as No. 3 before eventually missing the NCAA Tournament in former coach Tom Crean’s final season.
The Hoosiers had not been in any version of the poll since the week of Jan. 14, 2019, when they were No. 25, and had not been in the top 15 since Dec. 12, 2016.
Indiana is the highest-ranked of three Big Ten teams in the preseason poll. The conference also has Michigan at No. 22 and defending league co-champion Illinois at No. 23.
Purdue, which had been ranked in six of the last seven preseason polls had the 29th-most points. Michigan State is 31st, Ohio State 35th, Iowa 36th, Rutgers 37th and Notre Dame tied with four others at 40th.
Hoosiers QB Tuttle transferring
Indiana backup quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the transfer portal Monday and plans to leave the Hoosiers, but will play out the rest of the season with Indiana.
“I love my teammates and I’m not going to leave them in the season,’’ Tuttle told HoosiersNow.com. “I know there are a ton of other people in the NCAA who leave in the middle of the season and I’m not going to do that. Nor will I let this be a distraction or affect how I prepare and lead the team. This just gives me the best chance to play next year and be in the best spot.”
Tuttle has one year of eligibility remaining after 2022. He will continue to be Indiana’s backup quarterback behind starter Connor Bazelak through the end of the season, coach Tom Allen said.
“He’s been a great leader for us,” Allen said. “He’s been a great teammate. And I don’t expect that to change. And he and I are on the same page with that. And I think there’s a lot of love and respect for Jack. He’s going to finish out with our team and do everything the right way, as he’s always done.”
Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah prior to the 2019 season. He has been the primary backup for the last three seasons and stepped into the starting role for four games across 2020 and 2021 following injuries to then-starter Michael Penix Jr. He led the Hoosiers to a road win over Wisconsin in 2020 and has thrown for 819 yards with four touchdowns, six interceptions and a 55.9% completion percentage over 14 games with IU.
2 Boilers earn weekly honors
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was named the Big Ten’s co-Offensive Player of the Week, along with Illinois running back Chase Brown, following the Boilermakers’ 43-37 Saturday win over Nebraska, their fourth triumph in a row. Boilers running back Devin Mockobee earned conference Freshman of the Week recognition.
O’Connell went 35 of 54 for 391 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, passing Jim Everett and Scott Campbell to climb into sixth on Purdue’s career passing yards list in the process.
Mockobee, a walk-on, accounted for 206 yards, running 30 times for a career-high and Purdue freshman record 178 yards and a touchdown.
Ball State’s Riley earns MAC nod
Ball State safety Jordan Riley was named Mid-American Conference West Division Defensive Player of the Week after recording a career-high 14 tackles, 1/2 for loss, breaking up a pass and forcing the fumble which jumpstarted the Cardinals’ comeback in a 25-21 victory over Connecticut, Ball State’s fourth win in five games.
PFW golfer tied for 2nd in Ohio
Purdue Fort Wayne junior golfer Anna Olafsdottir shot a 75 on Monday and was tied for second in the first round of the Dayton Flyer Invitational in Kettering, Ohio. She is a stroke behind Anci Dy of Indianapolis and had had a stretch of 14 holes in which she had just one bogey. The Mastodons are in fourth as a team with a score of 320 – nine back of leader Dayton. Today’s round is the last of the fall season.