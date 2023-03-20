COLUMBUS, Ohio – Jacy Sheldon made a tiebreaking jumper in the lane with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 3 Ohio State to a 71-69 win over No. 6 seed North Carolina on Monday and help the Buckeyes advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.
With the game tied, Sheldon took the pass from Eboni Walker and floated in the game-winning score. North Carolina had one final chance, but turned it over with a second remaining.
“Eboni did a great job,” Sheldon said. “It didn’t go as planned and she made a great play there, and that’s what led to that bucket. So I think keeping our composure in that situation was huge, keeping possession of the ball. And that was all Eboni.”
Ohio State (27-7) saw its 12-point lead with 7:02 to go erased as the Tar Heels went on a 13-2 run midway through the fourth quarter.
Trailing 66-63, Deja Kelly made two free throws before Paulina Paris made a layup in transition to give the Tar Heels (22-11) its first lead of the game with 2:09 left. Sheldon scored to give the Buckeyes the lead back with 1:07 left. She added a free throw 29 seconds later to make it a two-point game.
Kelly, who finished with 22 points, hit a jumper to tie the game at 69 with 9 seconds left.
No. 5 LOUISVILLE 73, No. 4 TEXAS 51: In Austin, Texas, Hailey Van Lith scored 21 points and the Cardinals rolled past the Longhorns on their home court to reach their the Sweet 16 for the sixth NCAA Tournament in row.
No. 4 VILLANOVA 76, No. 12 FLORIDA GULF COAST 57: In Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points as the Wildcats’ winningest team reached the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history
No. 4 Tennessee 94, No. 12 Toledo 47: In Knoxville, Tennessee, reserves Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead led five Volunteers in double figures with 13 points apiece in a win over the Rockets. This is the first time since 2015 and 2016 that Tennessee (25-11) has reached consecutive Sweet 16s. The Vols reached the Sweet 16 for the 36th time.
Toledo had its team record 17-game win streak snapped.
Ball State falls in WNIT
The Ball State women’s basketball team lost 79-62 to Memphis In the second round of the WNIT at Memphis, Tennessee.
Jamirah Shutes led Memphis (22-10) with 23 points. Ball State (26-9) was paced by Anna Clephane’s 15 points and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir’s 11 points.
It was the first time since 2018 that Ball State advanced to the WNIT’s second round. Ball State’s 26 wins tied a program record set in 2008-09.