Both teams are coming off dramatic victories. Neither has lost since January. Both are in the title game for the first time.
The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship between second-ranked Christopher Newport and third-ranked Mount Union – set for a 4:07 p.m. tip-off today at Memorial Coliseum – figures to be a doozy.
“We’re so excited to be here and be dancing and having an opportunity play Mount Union. They’re a terrific team. They’ve earned the right to be here. We’ve had our eye on them all season and know how good they are. We know we have a tall task ahead of us,” Christopher Newport coach John Krikorian said Friday.
His team eked out a 69-66 semifinal victory Thursday at the Coliseum over Swarthmore, which rallied from a late nine-point deficit and missed three chances in the final 26 seconds to send the game to overtime. Jahn Hines led Christopher-Newport (29-3) with 22 points and Trey Barber had 21, in front of 708 spectators, as the Captains won their 15th straight game.
A larger crowd – 884 – was on hand for the later game and got an even better show as Mount Union (30-2) rallied from an ugly first half, in which it trailed by 20 points, to defeat Wisconsin-Whitewater 83-79 and get its 14th straight victory.
Mount Union’s Christian Parker had 29 points – the Ohio Athletic Conference Player of the Year scored 20 in the second half – and Jeffery Mansfield added 20 points as he powered his way to the free-throw line for a 16-of-18 night.
“I kind of pride myself on being able to make free throws,” Mansfield said. “They’re free for a reason. I didn’t really shoot the free throw very well this season, but I know going through the postseason, I’ve put a lot of time into my repetitions and stuff. So, I had confidence going to the line that I’d make them.”
An equally pivotal show was put on by Mount Union senior Collen Gurley, who had 15 points. That included nine straight Purple Raider points, befuddling the Warhawks’ defense on both sides of the court, as Mount Union got its first lead and then rode the momentum to the victory.
“The one thing I love about Colin – even (when he was) a freshman – is he just wants to play with great players. He doesn’t care if he’s scoring 20 or 12. He just doesn’t,” said coach Mike Fuline of Mount Union, which is in Alliance, Ohio. “And when you have guys like that who have been through your system and believe in that, it’s special and that’s why we’re here. There are a lot of talented teams playing and you’ve got to trust each other and love each other.”
There were mixed reviews about having an off day before the final, a new wrinkle this year. Some players and coaches said they would have rather rode the momentum from big victories Thursday into a Friday game, others said time to break down film and polish things on the court would be beneficial, and others relished being able to nurse injuries.
Everyone also agreed, it should be a good final, as one team will capture its first national title.
“We’re at Christopher Newport at a historic time,” said Krikorian, whose school is in Newport News, Virginia. “Just a year ago, our women’s soccer team and our softball team [against Trine] won national championships, the first two in the school history. We haven’t won one on the men’s side and that’s why these guys are here. … Right now, we’re carrying the banner and it means a lot to us and this group to be sitting here and to have an opportunity to do it and bring it home.”
Said Fuline: “Here’s one thing I know, which I remember from a state championship team when I was a high school coach in 2010 (in Ohio): It’s awesome to know it’s your last day with a group of men. This will be our last day, win or lose, together, and that’s a great feeling.”