OMAHA, Neb. – Cade Horton struck out a career-high 11 in six innings, Tanner Tredaway continued his torrid postseason with three hits and Oklahoma took control of its bracket in the College World Series with a 6-2 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday night.
The Sooners (44-22) need one more win to advance to the best-of-three finals starting Saturday. They’ll play Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between Notre Dame (41-16) and Texas A&M. The Aggies beat Texas 10-2 on Sunday.
Horton, who had Tommy John surgery 16 months ago and didn’t pitch until March 29, went at least six innings for a third straight start. The redshirt freshman held the Irish scoreless on three singles the first five innings.
Horton (5-2) gave up David LaManna’s two-run homer to left in the sixth and didn’t come out for the seventh. He threw a season-high 100 pitches.
Tredaway continued to be a catalyst for the Sooners. He’s batting .513 (20 of 39) in the NCAA Tournament after going 3 for 4 and extending his hitting streak to 16 games. He drove in two runs and scored twice.
Notre Dame starter Austin Temple walked three of the eight batters he faced and was pulled with one out in the second. Reliever Aidan Tyrell (5-2) got out of the inning but encountered trouble in the third.
Peyton Graham legged out an infield single, stole second and scored on Tredaway’s base hit. Tredaway took second on a passed ball and came home on Wallace Clark’s single.
The Sooners added three runs in the sixth to go up 5-0. Two of those scored on Clark’s bunt. Tredaway came home from third, and Jimmy Crooks followed him in from first when Carter Putz threw wildly to Jared Miller covering the bag.
Putz had four of the Irish’s seven hits, his last one leading off the eighth inning and prompting the players in the Notre Dame dugout to grab their “rally bananas.”
The Irish have been getting the bananas out during the postseason when they need positive mojo in the late innings. If something good happens, the players take a bite. But Jack Zyska hit into a double play and LaManna flied out to end the eighth.
The Irish got their first two batters on base in the ninth, but Clark stepped on the bag at third and threw to first for a double play when Zack Prajzner grounded to him.