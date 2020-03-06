Receiver catches eyes at 1st practice

SOUTH BEND – As the clouds parted just before 8 a.m. Thursday, bathing Notre Dame football's 8-month-old indoor practice facility in bright sunshine, the Irish were getting their 2020 football season officially underway.

Notre Dame gathered for its first spring practice of the season Thursday, one of 14 workouts the Irish will hold before the annual Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 18.

It was the first official practice for the Irish's freshman newcomers, including four-star quarterback Drew Pyne, as well as transfers Ben Skowronek, a Homestead graduate, and former Ohio State safety Isaiah Pryor.

But it was a returnee who turned the most heads on Day 1.

Departed senior receiver Chase Claypool said he believes Kevin Austin Jr. will be the next pass-catching star for the Irish. On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound redshirt sophomore receiver showed why.

Austin, who didn't play last season and was reportedly suspended for a violation of team rules, made a series of spectacular catches, including a one-handed grab with a cornerback draped all over his other arm and a Randy Moss-like reception over the head of projected starting corner TaRiq Bracy.

“You can see (Austin)'s a guy who can make plays,” coach Brian Kelly said. “He's always had the talent. He's obviously doing things right both on and off the field.

“His development has been one that we're really pleased with and that's why you're seeing a lot more of him (on the field).”

Among the newcomers, Pyne stood out with an arm that appears to be somewhat stronger than advertised, as he made throws to the far hash with ease. He and redshirt freshman Brendon Clark split reps behind starting quarterback Ian Book, though Kelly noted he doesn't like to go into spring practice with a depth chart in mind so neither of them is officially considered the backup at this point.

Clark threw the only interception of the seven-on-seven period, throwing a slant route that redshirt sophomore D.J. Brown stepped in front of.

Skowronek, who transferred from Northwestern after catching 110 passes and eight touchdowns in parts of four seasons with the Wildcats, made some nice catches in one-on-one drills.

Kelly said the fifth-year senior was playing at “about 90%” as he recovers from the ankle injury that ended his 2019 season after only three games.

Kelly was pleased with the tempo and enthusiasm the players showed in their first practice of the season, praised the team's leadership for setting the tone in winter workouts and for making expectations clear to the younger players early on.

Among that leadership group is Book, who will be the main voice on offense this year in his fifth season in South Bend.

The Californian isn't particularly demonstrative on the field, but Kelly said he has his teammates' respect, which matters far more.

“What's great leadership?” Kelly asked. “When you battle through adversity. After the Michigan game (a 45-14 loss to the Wolverines last season), for him to lead our football team to six consecutive wins, that's pretty good, that shows some resilience and some leadership and all those guys know that. They want to follow a guy like that.

“He just needs to be Ian Book.”

Note: Notre Dame class of 2021 offensive line commit Greg Crippen decommitted from the Irish late Wednesday night. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Crippen is a four-star recruit and the No. 11 offensive guard in the class, per 247sports.com. The Irish 2021 recruiting class is No. 4 nationally after Crippen's decision.

