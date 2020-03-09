Kelly praises Book's emergence at Irish's leader

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was one of seven Irish captains in 2019. With five members of that group of leaders departed from the program – offensive lineman Robert Hainsey is the only other returnee – Book will likely take on a much more prominent leadership role this season, especially on offense.

Luckily for the Irish, Book doesn't have to spend the offseason earning the trust of his teammates. According to coach Brian Kelly, the fifth-year senior quarterback already commands the respect of the locker room.

From Kelly's perspective, Book's performance at the end of last season, when he led Notre Dame to six straight wins after a potentially devastating 45-14 loss to Michigan that derailed the team's College Football Playoff hopes, demonstrated the quarterback's resilience and leadership abilities.

“(Book)'s got a ton of credibility and a lot of respect from his peers,” Kelly said. “He doesn't really need to walk around and scream and yell. He's got a presence about him, and he just needs to be Ian Book. Complete a (expletive)-load of passes. That would be great, you know, if he keeps doing that stuff.”

As Kelly pointed out, Book is not a vocal leader. He's spoken repeatedly in the past about trying to lead by example and by keeping a positive attitude around the offense. That strategy was part of what allowed him to bounce back from the loss to the Wolverines, in which he completed just 8 of 25 passes for 73 yards, the worst performance of his career.

The next week he threw for 336 yards and accounted for all three touchdowns in a 21-20 win over Virginia Tech. After that, the Irish won their final five games by an average of 28.2 points. As Kelly said Thursday at Notre Dame's first spring practice of the season, “That's pretty good.”

Kelly went out of his way to praise the focus and intensity displayed in that first spring practice, complimenting the tempo and the team's preparation for official practices during unofficial winter workouts over the last several weeks.

Kelly pointed out that during the practice, there wasn't much need for the team's leaders to encourage their teammates to work harder or to get after them to be more competitive. Book and others have set the expectations for what a good practice looks like during those winter workouts.

“I think a lot of it occurs outside of the practice time,” Kelly said. “So I think a lot of it has been developed prior to when we get on this field by setting standards and expectations. They know what they want to accomplish.

“So what he see out here (Thursday) is manifested by how they do things on a day-to-day basis in the locker room, in the community, in the classroom. You don't need a lot of guys out there yelling because they've set a standard as to how they want things to be accomplished.”

It's unusual for a team to be this focused at this point in the offseason; Kelly said it was the first team he's had as a coach that has already established what kind of team it wants to be. Book and others who have been with the team over the last three seasons as it has gone 33-6 without a national championship have unfinished business in 2020.

“Lead in the manner of who is,” Kelly said of his advice for Book this season. “He doesn't need to be anybody else. Just be Ian Book, and I think he'll be fine.”

dsinn@jg.net