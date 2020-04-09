Irish's coach relying on players' discipline

After a 4-8 season in 2016, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly revamped the program, trying to put more flexible processes in place to take the Irish to the level of college football's elite. It's worked: in the last three seasons, the Irish have gone 33-6 and reached the College Football Playoff in 2018.

That flexibility is paying off now as teams across college football try to find ways to keep their players in shape and their programs humming, as in-person contact with athletes is barred and spring practices canceled due to COVID-19.

Despite the preparations the Irish have made, this situation is unprecedented.

“We like the structure (of the usual college football schedule),” Kelly said in a teleconference Wednesday. “Structure is what our players really want on a day-to-day basis. More than anything else, it's trying to get that structure in a distancing environment where they're not (at the football facility) every day. You really have to rely on their ability to be disciplined on their and own and have the intrinsic motivation to do things the right way.

“For us as coaches, when you don't have the ability to control some of those factors, it can be a little bit unsettling at times.”

Kelly added he is fortunate because he has a veteran-laden team that has little trouble motivating itself. NCAA rules bar Kelly and his staff from giving players mandatory workouts during this period, but the strength and conditioning staff have set up a portal with suggested workouts that the Irish are welcome to use.

“We're doing a lot of things that bring us back to the days where we had to really rely on our players to be self-motivated,” Kelly said. “We're giving them guidance, there's no doubt, but ... we have to trust that we have good leadership, which we do with our players.

“Our players, in particular those that are in their last season of competition, are certainly anxious and want this to be the best season they've ever had at Notre Dame. They want it to be a championship season.”

It is unclear when the Irish will actually be able to return to South Bend and resume working out under the watchful eye of the coaching staff. The NCAA has banned players from being on campus through May 31, and Notre Dame canceled in-person classes for its first summer session, which runs through June 12.

“In five weeks, we will look at again whether there will be any changes relative to in-person, on-campus (activities),” Kelly said. “That includes whether we get into sports-related activities. That decision will not be made (until then).”

Kelly has emphasized the health and safety of his players will always be his top concern.

In terms of whether the college football season will be able to start on time, he is of the opinion that much depends on how many summer workouts the players are able to get. He is worried that if there is only a week or two before full-speed workouts begin in early August, players will not be in shape.

“In talking to our training staff and our strength and conditioning staff, we're going to need a proper amount of training necessary for our guys to be prepared from a safety standpoint to play this game,” said Kelly, who is entering his 11th season leading the Irish and coming off an 11-2 season and Camping World Bowl win.

“It's not going to be just a few days, it's not going to be just a week. We're going to need, minimally, three to four weeks to prepare our football team.”

That leaves early July as Kelly's target for players to return to campus without the start of the regular season being affected.

