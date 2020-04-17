Bruiser role best bet for Irish back

With spring practices canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, college football coaches everywhere have retooled their schedules to try to remain productive.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has spent a portion of his newfound free time on the phone with interested NFL scouts and front office executives trying to sell them on the merits of the former Irish players who are in the mix to be selected in next week's NFL Draft.

A good review from a college coach can be an important boost for a player who is likely to be a late-round pick if he is selected.

Among the Notre Dame players who fall into that category are running back Tony Jones Jr. The St. Petersburg, Florida, native skipped his final year of eligibility and declared for the draft following his redshirt junior season in which he started 12 of Notre Dame's 13 games.

Here is a look at where Jones stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series of stories on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round on April 23 and runs through April 25.

Tony Jones Jr.

Height/weight: 5-foot-10, 220

Measurables: 4.68-second 40-yard dash, 13 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 321/2-inch vertical leap

Notre Dame overview: Jones was a three-year contributor in the backfield, playing a key role when Dexter Williams was suspended for the first four games of 2018 and then again when Jafar Armstrong got hurt in Week 1 of 2019. The bruising Jones was Notre Dame's featured back most of the season and became just the 10th Irish player to run for 100 yards five times in one season.

His best performance came against USC on Oct. 12, when he ran 25 times for a career-high 176 yards in a 30-27 Notre Dame win and had several punishing runs in the fourth quarter that helped the Irish put the win away.

Ultimately, he ran for 857 yards and six touchdowns in his final season in South Bend, racking up six yards per carry. He also caught 15 passes out of the backfield for 104 yards, a skill he worked hard to develop prior to the season.

Career highlight: Jones might have climbed some draft boards with his performance in the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State in December. After a rib injury slowed him down near the end of the season, he bounced back with a 135-yard rushing total against the Cyclones, including an 84-yard touchdown scamper that was the longest run in Notre Dame bowl history. He stiff-armed a would-be tackler for the final 10 yards of the run.

NFL.com says: “Jones has decent vision and feel for the blocking scheme, but he needs to put away any finesse tendencies and buy in fully to becoming a hammer-head in order to give himself the best shot. He lacks creativity and athleticism to avoid NFL swarms when he slows his feet, so finding a downhill attack will also be essential.”

Strengths: Jones is a powerful running back capable of breaking tackles when he has a head of steam. He's got a relatively low center of gravity and has good enough speed to make plays when he hits the open field. He's also a terrific blocker, which is part of the reason he was always able to find a way onto the field. There are numerous examples of him helping Ian Book avoid a sack with a strong blitz pick-up. In addition, Jones never fumbled on 298 touches in his ND career.

Weaknesses: “Elusive” is not a word often used to describe Jones. He was always better at running through tacklers than making them miss in the open field and that will be much more difficult in the NFL. His best runs at Notre Dame mostly involved getting through one tackle and then running into open space. His 4.68 40-yard dash was below average for running backs at the NFL Combine and he still is not a particularly efficient pass-catcher, though he improved and showed room for growth in that area.

Draft projection: Rounds 6-7 or undrafted free agent

How Notre Dame replaces him: With Jones forgoing his final season with the Irish, Notre Dame will have to rely on its stable of young backs – Jahmir Smith, C'Bo Flemister and Kyren Williams – and hope for a bounce-back season from Jafar Armstrong, who lost his starting spot to Jones in 2019.

Armstrong is pass-catching back and that could end up being his main role if Smith, Flemister or Williams has a breakout campaign.

The wild card is Chris Tyree, a freshman speedster who is the highest-ranked running back Brian Kelly has recruited to Notre Dame. If he's as advertised, he could grab carries in Week 1.

dsinn@jg.net