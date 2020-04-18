Injury didn't lessen Irish end's impact

Notre Dame knew it would have one of the best defensive line units in the country in 2019 when ends Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara opted to return to the Irish for their final season of eligibility.

A year later, both are NFL Draft prospects. Okwara is projected to be picked higher, though he missed the last four games with a shoulder injury. In part because of Okwara's injury, Kareem had the gaudier stats and had a chance to shine down the stretch and did so with three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown, despite playing with a torn labrum that later cost him a chance to perform at the NFL Combine.

Here is a look at where Kareem stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday and runs through April 25.

Khalid Kareem

Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 268

Notre Dame overview: Kareem could easily have gone pro after a terrific 2018 season in which he had 42 tackles, including 101/2 for loss and 41/2 sacks to go along with five passes batted down, but he returned to lead a Notre Dame defensive line unit that had designs on being one of the best in the country.

That 2019 group held opponents to 3.9 yards per carry and averaged 2.6 sacks per game, 32nd in the country. Kareem was a major part of that effort, racking up 10 tackles for loss, 51/2 sacks and 46 total tackles. He carried much of the load down the stretch after Okwara and Daelin Hayes had been lost for the season with injuries. Pro Football Focus rated him as the best player on Notre Dame's defense.

Career highlight: Coming off their first loss of last season against Georgia, the Irish bounced back with a strong 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia that was made possible by an eight-sack performance from the defensive line. Kareem had 21/2 of those sacks, a career-high, and after the game made it clear what he thought of his role with the Irish.

“We didn't back down,” Kareem said. “We understand, the defensive line, we're the tip of the spear and everything starts with us.”

NFL.com says: “A power-based edge defender who uses technique and force to make up for a lack of explosiveness. He does an adequate job of bracing up and defending his turf when the run comes his way, but he lacks the athletic gifts to make many plays outside of his area.

“He's able to muscle up and create some pocket pressure against college tackles, but that approach is unlikely to yield results against most NFL starters. Kareem has size and toughness but may not have enough athletic ability to ever be more than a backup 4-3 base end.”

Strengths: Kareem is extremely strong and at the college level he bullied some very good offensive linemen on the edge. He's also very quick to the quarterback once he's able to shed the blocker or blockers (he was sometimes double-teamed). Many times, he would get past the first line of defense and descend on the quarterback before the passer had time to react to the pressure. Kareem's hands are strong and when he grabbed a ball-carrier he rarely let go.

Weaknesses: Despite having pro-level combination of size, speed and strength, Kareem's draft stock is hurt by not being particularly quick laterally. He doesn't have a wide array of moves he can turn to if pure strength and speed are not enough to get him past the offensive lineman in front of him. He also had a few lapses in the run game during his Irish career, leaving some holes in the line for opposing running backs and scrambling quarterbacks.

Draft projection: Rounds 5-7

How Notre Dame replaces him: The Irish have a stable of ends ready to step in and perform next season. Among those ready to take on bigger roles in 2020 at the strong-side DE spot vacated by Kareem will be Hayes and redshirt freshman Isaiah Foskey.

Hayes is a former five-star recruit who seemed headed for a breakout season in 2019 before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Virginia. He will be back for his final season of eligibility and will be the Irish's best returning end. Foskey played four games as a true freshman and had five tackles, plus a blocked punt against Stanford.

