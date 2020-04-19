Irish's Gilman could be a sleeper

Safety has been a position of strength for Notre Dame for the last several seasons. The combination of Jalen Elliott and Alohi Gilman helped ensure the Irish gave up few big pass plays and was a key factor in the team's 23-2 record in the two seasons they shared the defensive backfield.

Gilman is considered the better pro prospect after putting together a solid if unspectacular performance at the NFL Combine. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper said the Laie, Hawaii, native, who skipped his final year of eligibility with the Irish to enter the draft, could be a sleeper pick for a lucky team.

“He's a solid kid,” Kiper said of Gilman on an episode of ESPN's “First Draft” podcast. “He's probably a late-round possibility going in at best. He runs adequately. He's got decent sideline-to-sideline range. He'll be a special teams guy. He'll hit you. He'll tackle you. You know who he reminds me of? A guy Belichick would draft. Bill Belichick would look at Alohi Gilman ... (as) a late-round possibility for the New England Patriots. That's the kind of guy that he likes. He'll make his mark early on.”

Here is a look at where Gilman stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Alohi Gilman

Height, weight: 5-foot-10, 201

Measurables: 4.6-second 40-yard dash, 17 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 32-inch vertical leap, 74-inch wingspan

Notre Dame overview: Gilman played his first year of college football at Navy, including a season-high 12 tackles against Notre Dame. He transferred after the 2016 campaign, however, and chose the Irish over USC as his next stop. He sat out the 2017 season because of NCAA transfer rules, but shined on the scout team and stepped into the starting lineup right away in 2018.

In his two seasons as a starter for the Irish, Gilman was a tackling machine, finishing second on the team with 94 in 2018 (including an Irish bowl record 19 in the Cotton Bowl against Clemson) and fourth with 74 in 2019. He added three career interceptions, four forced fumbles and seven pass breakups. He wasn't quite the same destructive force in 2019 as he was the year before, but he and Elliott still formed one of the nation's better safety tandems.

Career highlight: One of Notre Dame's best wins in its undefeated regular season of 2018 was a 36-3 drubbing of No. 12 Syracuse at Yankee Stadium. Gilman was the star of that game, picking off two passes – including one on which he delivered a big hit and caught the ball ricocheting off the receiver – and racking up eight tackles. For his effort, Gilman was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week.

NFL.com says: “(Gilman's) consistent urgency and aggressiveness makes you like him, but there are too many inconsistencies to love him. Gilman has quick run recognition and triggers hard into the box or alley to meet ball-carriers. Rallying to the ball isn't an issue, but his pursuit lacks control, as does his tackling at times.

“Mental busts in coverage hurt his team, but he has some man-cover potential worth exploring. Gilman has limitations, but the athleticism, attitude and special teams ability make him a prime candidate to be a core special-teamer and backup safety.”

Strengths: Gilman is a strong, athletic safety, capable of defending deep down the field and also of adjusting and rushing to the ball-carrier when he recognizes a run play. He laid out more than his share of big hits in his time with the Irish and that physicality helped him force five fumbles in his college career, a trait that could come in handy on special teams. His intangibles are particularly strong, as well: he's a confident, disciplined player that gives great effort on every play and is enough of a natural leader that he became a Notre Dame captain as a transfer.

Weaknesses: His final season at Notre Dame was marred by more than a few missed tackles in open space, a problem that will jump out on tape for NFL teams. Gilman also isn't as big as the average NFL safety and his speed and athleticism, while good, are not elite enough to mitigate those size concerns.

Draft projection: Rounds 5-7

How Notre Dame replaces him: Though Elliott and Gilman will both be gone next season, the Irish are still in terrific shape at safety. Sophomore Kyle Hamilton was a star from the minute he stepped on the field in fall camp in 2019 and possesses a rare combination of ball skills, tackling ability and athleticism.

The Irish also shored up the position when they signed Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor, who started seven games for the Buckeyes in 2018 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. That tandem could give Gilman and Elliott a run for their money.

