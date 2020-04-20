Pride's speed sets him well for draft

Julian Love's departure for the NFL draft after the 2018 season was the end of an era for Notre Dame. Love was one of the best cover corners in Irish history, and his decision to forgo his senior season – the Giants drafted him in the fourth round – left a hole in Notre Dame's defensive backfield.

Fortunately for the Notre Dame, there was a veteran cornerback on the roster ready to take responsibility for slowing down the opponent's top receiver game after game.

That cornerback was Troy Pride Jr., and he helped lead a Notre Dame pass defense that ranked third nationally in opponent's yards per pass attempt.

Pride, a four-year contributor with the Irish, is now a draft prospect himself and will likely go in the middle rounds, possibly even higher than Love did.

Here is a look at where Pride stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Troy Pride Jr.

Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds

Measurables: 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 13 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 35-1/2 inch vertical leap

Notre Dame overview: Pride contributed right away as a freshman, starting three games in 2016, a year in which the Irish went 4-8 and started five freshman defensive backs at different times during the season, a program record. For the next two years, Pride was a key contributor opposite Love, helping hold down the boundary cornerback slot. In the Cotton Bowl against Clemson in 2018, Pride gave up just two catches for 12 yards after Love got hurt. He finished that season with 10 pass breakups, 47 tackles and two interceptions.

As a senior, Pride moved seamlessly to the field corner slot vacated by Love, defending the opponent's best wide receiver most plays. He finished with 40 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups while anchoring one of the nation's best pass defenses.

Career highlight: On Notre Dame's senior night in 2017, then-sophomore Pride helped the Irish bounce back from its loss to Miami the week before with a career-high six tackles, a pass breakup and a game-clinching interception in the fourth quarter of a 24-17 win over Navy.

NFL.com says: “Pride's height, weight, speed and athleticism are all pro-ready, but there is a lack of ... consistency that prevents him from reaching his athletic potential. Despite the track speed, he struggles to stay in phase with intermediate and deep routes and gets lost with his back to the ball.

“He needs to be paired with a scheme that allows him to play more off-man and zone so he can keep the game in front of him and use his burst to close coming downhill. Pride has pro traits, but he also has NFL-backup tape.”

Strengths: Pride's greatest strength is his speed. He moonlighted on the Notre Dame track team at times during his football career and has been clocked in the past at closer to 4.3 seconds in the 40 than the 4.4 he ran at the NFL scouting combine, elite speed for an NFL corner. That speed and his recognition skills give him the ability to get upfield and create opportunities for interceptions or breakups. He's a confident player, always desiring to face the other team's best.

Weaknesses: A problem that was most apparent for Pride early in the season against Georgia was trouble getting his head around, especially on back-shoulder throws. The Bulldogs picked on him with that route for some big gains, including a key second-half touchdown. He's good at sticking with even the best receivers, but gives up more than his share of contested catches.

How Notre Dame replaces him: For the first time since 2016, the Irish won't have a bevy of experience at the cornerback position next season. They'll have to rely on promising but unproven junior TaRiq Bracy and redshirt freshman Isaiah Rutherford. Pride feels good about Rutherford's development.

“I think Isaiah Rutherford has a great work ethic with natural abilities and that's going to make him a very good player and competitor,” he told 247sports.com. “I worked with him a lot after practice and was doing a lot with him to instill that value with him to where he knows that he should be poised to play right now and be the guy for the rest of his time here.

“I think he has probably the most potential that I've seen, just watching his work ethic and what he can do.”

