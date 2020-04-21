Injury could cost Irish end Okwara

Julian Okwara's status for the NFL draft is as up in the air as any player coming out of Notre Dame this season. He missed the last four games of the season with a broken leg, an injury that also kept him from participating in most workouts at the NFL scouting combine, where he likely would have excelled.

That leaves NFL teams mostly dependent on his college tape and discussions with coach Brian Kelly for guidance on whether it's safe to use an early-round pick on the talented defensive end. It's possible that he slips all the way to the third day, but it takes only one team to see past the injury and take a shot on him in the second or third round. There's still an outside chance that Okwara is even the first Irish player taken.

Here is a look at where Okwara stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Julian Okwara

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds

Measurables: 27 bench press reps of 225 pounds

Notre Dame overview: Okwara, brother of former Irish defensive end and current Detroit Lions player Romeo Okwara, was a three-year contributor for the Irish, but his breakout came in 2018, when he racked up 121/2 tackles for loss and eight sacks, both of which led the Irish defense. He was on the verge of many more sacks, ending up with 21 quarterback hurries, one of the highest marks in the nation. He had seven hurries in a 19-14 win over Pitt. He also forced a fumble and grabbed an interception.

Okwara decided to return for his senior season and created a fearsome end tandem with fellow draft prospect Khalid Kareem. Okwara had six tackles for loss and four sacks in nine games before breaking his leg against Duke.

Career highlight: Okwara was a force against No. 18 Virginia on Sept. 28, racking up three sacks, forcing two fumbles and recovering one himself. One of the fumbles he forced was scooped up by Ade Ogundeji for a second-half touchdown in a 35-20 Irish win.

What NFL.com says: “The lanky edge rusher followed up an impressive 2018 with a slightly disappointing senior season that saw a drop in production and ended prematurely due to a broken leg. ...

“He has build-up speed up around the edge and carries an impressive closing burst to seal the deal, but he's in desperate need of a rush counter to keep tackles guessing. He hasn't shown a consistent ability to play the run, so his NFL success could generate a thumbs up or down based primarily on his ability to cause havoc as a rusher.”

Strengths: Okwara is a terrific athlete, capable of using his speed to chase down quarterbacks from the weak side and is even able to drop back into coverage in certain situations.

Weaknesses: Okwara often wasn't able to bully offensive linemen in college. He put on some weight before the combine, and there's likely more strength and size to come. He wasn't great against the run with Notre Dame, and he got close to the quarterback far more often than he actually brought him to the ground.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-5

How Notre Dame will replace him: The Irish seem to be in pretty good shape at defensive end next season, despite losing Kareem and Okwara. Daelin Hayes, a former five-star recruit who was finally making his mark before a shoulder injury ended his 2019 season after only four games, will be counted on to be a star on the edge. If his cameo in 2019 is any indication, he's capable of filling that role.

The Irish will also turn to fifth-year senior Adetokunbo Ogundeji to help fill the void left by Okwara's graduation. The 6-5, 253-pound Michigan native had five sacks in the last three games of the season following Okwara's injury and seems to be on the verge of breakout season in 2020.

