Big receiver gave Irish big numbers

It was clear as far back as Notre Dame's fall camp in August that Chase Claypool was going to have a special senior season.

The wide receiver was clearly the most explosive player on the field, making terrific grabs even in no-pads one-on-one drills on the first days of camp under the hot summer sun. He went on to become the first Notre Dame player with more than 1,000 yards receiving since Will Fuller in 2015 and rocketed up draft boards as he racked up touchdowns. The prototypical go-to wideout, Claypool could be the first Irish player taken in the draft.

Here is a look at where Claypool stands as the draft approaches. This breakdown is part of a series on state college players leading up to the draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Chase Claypool

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 238 pounds

Measurables: 4.42-second 40-yard dash, 19 bench press reps of 225 pounds, 401/2-inch vertical leap

Notre Dame overview: Claypool, nicknamed the “Maple Bandit” because he is originally from Abbotsford, British Columbia, was a four-year contributor for the Irish, leading the way in special teams tackles as a true freshman with 11 and becoming the Irish's No. 2 receiver as a sophomore in 2017 with 29 catches for 402 yards and two scores.

As a junior, he teamed up with Miles Boykin to form an elite 1-2 punch on the outside for the Irish, a combination that helped smooth Ian Book's transition to the starting quarterback role. Boykin departed for the NFL after the 2018 season – he was a third-round pick of the Ravens – leaving the way clear for Claypool to be the top dog.

The big Canadian delivered on that label in 2019, catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, the sixth-most in Notre Dame history. His 150 career receptions were also seventh-most for the Irish and he capped his career with Camping World Bowl MVP honors after catching seven passes for 146 yards, a spectacular leaping touchdown grab and a fumble recovery on special teams against Iowa State.

Career highlight: Claypool had a monster game against No. 21 Navy in November, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, tying a Notre Dame record. All four touchdowns came on different routes: a crossing a pattern, a long seam route, a fade to the corner and a twisting back-shoulder toss. Claypool got the game ball in a 52-20 Irish win.

What NFL.com says: “The comparison to former teammate Miles Boykin is an easy one since both have elite size and explosiveness, but Claypool has a higher ceiling and is a little more pro-ready. Claypool doesn't have shake to get much separation underneath, but he's physical inside the route and is adept at making contested catches when needed.

“He has size/strength/speed to bedevil singled up cornerbacks on 50/50 deep balls. He's a vertical challenger outside, a possession receiver as a big slot, an outstanding run blocker and immediate coverage ace on special teams. His elite traits and diverse skill set could allow him to create a unique footprint as a pro.”

Strengths: Much like Boykin, Claypool has the classic body and characteristics of a modern NFL wide receiver. He's tall and strong, with terrific leaping ability, strong hands and fearlessness on contested catches. His 40 time of 4.42 seconds at the combine shows that he has good speed despite his size and he also possesses outstanding athleticism that helps him adjust to poorly-thrown passes. His highlight reel at Notre Dame is full of twisting grabs that most receivers wouldn't reach. He was also a great special teams performer with the Irish and his willingness to stay there after he became a star wideout is evidence of his team-first mentality.

Weaknesses: Claypool isn't particularly shifty despite his straight line speed, so his yards-after-catch potential is somewhat limited. He was also quiet in Notre Dame's Cotton Bowl loss to Clemson in 2018, catching only two passes for eight yards, while Boykin had five receptions for 69 yards.

Projection: Rounds 2-3

How Notre Dame will replace him: Kevin Austin, a 6-2, 210-pounder who will be a redshirt sophomore in 2020, was unofficially suspended for an undisclosed violation of team rules for the 2019 season. However, he shined in Notre Dame's lone spring practice in March, making a number of spectacular catches, including a one-handed grab over the middle and a leaping reception over the head of top returning corner TaRiq Bracy.

dsinn@jg.net